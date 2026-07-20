The Assam government has initiated a war-footing response to floods in Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo. BJP workers are actively assisting the administration in relief, rescue, and reinforcing embankments, with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma overseeing operations.

The Government of Assam has launched an intensive, war-footing response to the prevailing flood situation across the severely affected districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo, while simultaneously ensuring the timely delivery of essential relief and rehabilitation measures to every affected citizen. In parallel, dedicated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have emerged as steadfast partners of the civil administration, playing a proactive and exemplary role in extending prompt assistance and humanitarian support to flood-affected families, according to a release from the state BJP.

Coordinated Efforts on the Ground

It is noteworthy that the vulnerable embankments along the Jaji, Dikhow, Disang, and Bhogdoi rivers are under continuous surveillance. Government agencies are working round the clock to reinforce these embankments through the placement of sandbags, containment of piping, and immediate strengthening of weakened sections wherever necessary. BJP karyakartas have voluntarily joined these critical operations, rendering selfless service and extending unwavering support to the administration in safeguarding lives and property.

High-Level Oversight and Direction

In a statement issued to the media from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Assam BJP State Spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah lauded the extraordinary commitment and large-scale preparedness demonstrated by the administration in mitigating the impact of the floods and substantially reducing the hardship faced by residents of the affected regions, the press release said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been maintaining constant oversight of the evolving flood situation and has been issuing timely directions to all concerned departments to ensure that rescue and relief operations remain uninterrupted, efficient, and fully responsive. He has categorically instructed every stakeholder to leave no room for complacency in delivering immediate assistance to flood victims. The Water Resources Department, Disaster Management Department, district administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Assam Police, Fire & Emergency Services, Indian Air Force helicopters, and all other rescue agencies are carrying out coordinated rescue and relief operations with exceptional dedication and professionalism, the release said.

During this challenging humanitarian crisis, safeguarding the lives, livelihoods, and property of the people remains the Government's foremost priority. In furtherance of this commitment, on the night of July 19, the Chief Minister deputed four Cabinet Ministers, Ajanta Neog, Bimal Bora, Sushanta Borgohain, and Keshab Mahanta, to the flood-affected districts to personally supervise rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures.

The release noted that acting immediately upon the Chief Minister's directive, the Ministers reached the affected districts overnight and have since been continuously monitoring the ground situation while overseeing the effective distribution of relief materials. The Government's swift and decisive intervention has instilled confidence among the affected population and provided substantial reassurance during this hour of adversity.

BJP's Organisational Mobilisation

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, wholeheartedly commends and deeply appreciates the dynamic leadership of Sarma, the unwavering commitment of the State Government, and the tireless efforts of the district administrations in managing the flood crisis with remarkable efficiency and compassion.

Likewise, acting upon the guidance of State BJP President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, party karyakartas, under the leadership of the respective District Presidents and District In-Charges in all three flood-affected districts, have been actively assisting the administration in relief distribution and in safely evacuating affected residents to secure locations. Despite his engagements in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Dilip Saikia has remained in constant communication from New Delhi with the Ministers assigned to the flood-affected districts as well as senior district officials, closely monitoring the progress of rescue operations and relief distribution, the release said.

In Nazira Assembly Constituency of Sivasagar district, particularly in the flood-ravaged areas of Chantak and Garmur, more than a hundred Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) karyakartas, under the leadership of District In-Charge Lakhya Konwar and District President Bitopan Raidongia, have established round-the-clock camps, working tirelessly day and night to deliver essential relief materials and extend every possible assistance in close coordination with the administration, the release said.

Similarly, hundreds of BJP karyakartas across Charaideo and Jorhat districts have been continuously stationed in the affected areas, working shoulder to shoulder with the administration to ensure that every flood-affected family receives timely relief, assistance, and humanitarian support. (ANI)