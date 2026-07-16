A Delhi court has allowed Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, an accused in a terror funding case, to attend the upcoming Parliament session in custody. The NIA did not object to his plea. He has been in custody in a 2017 case lodged by the agency.

Patiala House Court allowed the plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh to attend the upcoming Parliament session in custody. He is an accused in a terror case lodged by the NIA.

Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma allowed the plea after hearing the submissions by counsel for Abdul Rashid Sheikh and counsel for the NIA. He has been allowed to attend the upcoming Parliament session from July 20 to August 13. The jail authorities have been directed to take Abdul Rashid Sheikh to parliament in custody whenever there is a session and bring him back to Jail after the session.

MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh filed an application for custody parole through Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi seeking permission to attend the upcoming Parliament session. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Gautam Khazanchi appeared for the NIA. The SPP said that the NIA has no objection if the accused is allowed to attend the Parliament Session in custody.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh was earlier also allowed to attend Parliament Sessions in custody. He was also granted interim bail to attend the last rites of his father. He is in custody in a case lodged by the NIA in 2017. He is in custody in this case after his arrest. The NIA had filed a supplementary charge sheet against him. (ANI)