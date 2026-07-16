Officials stated that the action was conducted due to suspected noncompliance with obligatory legislative requirements and failing to make needed licensing changes.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against a spice and dried fruits business run by the family of Siya Goyal, one of the suspects in the murder of Pune developer Ketan Agarwal. The authority has ordered the shop's closure following an examination that reportedly revealed food safety infractions including as license anomalies, possible adulteration, and labelling concerns. During the operation, investigators confiscated food items valued over ₹8.14 lakh.

FDA Orders Shop to Close

M/s BG Goyal and Company's store in Pune's Market Yard has been ordered to close its doors till further notice. The action followed an investigation by the Maharashtra FDA that discovered suspected breaches of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Officials stated that the institution had also neglected to update necessary licensing information despite regulatory requirements.

Products worth ₹8.14 lakh were seized.

During the examination, FDA investigators took samples of turmeric powder marketed under the 'Sant' and 'Sadhu' brands, sesame seeds, and soybean pieces. A total of 4,172 kg of food goods, valued at ₹8.14 lakh, were confiscated for alleged labelling breaches and adulteration. The samples have been forwarded to the laboratory for analysis, and any subsequent action will be based on the results.

Alleged Violations Under Scanner

According to the FDA, the action was taken because the company reportedly failed to comply with various necessary aspects of food safety rules. Aside from the probable adulteration, inspectors noticed inadequacies in license-related documents. A stop-business notice has been issued, and the shop will stay closed until the regulator issues additional authorisation.

Linked to a high-profile murder investigation.

The regulatory action comes as part of the continuing investigation into the death of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal. Siya Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of shoving Agarwal down a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district during a June 18 walk. Both are presently in judicial detention while the inquiry is ongoing. Authorities have underlined that the FDA action is related to suspected food safety breaches at the family-owned business and is distinct from the criminal inquiry into the murder.