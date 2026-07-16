Congress leader Pargat Singh called on PM Modi to issue a statement on India-US trade talks and MNREGA, citing farmer protests across Punjab villages ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Jalandhar.

Congress leader Pargat Singh on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a statement on India-US trade negotiations and MNREGA, "so that Punjab gets to know what is actually happening," while raising concerns over farmer protests in the state ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Jalandhar.

He alleged that farmer unions across Punjab villages were protesting over concerns related to the impact of trade talks on their livelihood. Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "The Prime Minister is visiting Jalandhar tomorrow. In Punjab, farmer unions are protesting in almost all villages that this (India-US trade negotiations) will wipe out their lifeline. So, PM Modi should issue a statement on it as well as on MNREGA so that Punjab gets to know what is actually happening."

Congress Leaders Target Punjab CM

Taking a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said, "Bhagwant Mann also indulges in just one thing - 'jumlebaazi'."

Earlier, Pargat Singh arrived at Indira Bhavan in Delhi to attend a party meeting called by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. He said the agenda of the meeting would be known only after attending it. "We have been called here by KC Venugopal. Only after attending the meeting will we get to know the agenda of the meeting," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, while reacting to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal being summoned by the SIT in the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura sacrilege-related firing cases, alleged that the issue was not on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's agenda. "I think this is not even on his (Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's) agenda. His only agenda is to spread more confusion," Randhawa said.

Meanwhile, as he arrived at Indira Bhavan for a meeting of the party, Punjab Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh said, "A message was received from the office of KC Venugopal to come for a meeting. So, here we are..."

Traffic Advisory for PM's Visit

Chandigarh police issued a traffic advisory ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Chandigarh on Friday (July 17), appealing to the general public to cooperate with the police. Commuters in the city have been advised to avoid certain road stretches on Friday afternoon, detailing temporary road restrictions and alternate routes ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

Releasing the official guidelines on Wednesday for the VVIP movement, law enforcement officials urged residents to plan their commutes carefully and strictly follow the designated parking rules to ensure smooth transit. Highlighting the specific areas that will face temporary disruption, the official notice stated, "Traffic will be diverted/restricted on 17.7.2026 from Chandigarh-Nayagaon barrier towards PEC Light Point upto Sector 2/3/10-11 Chowk during the movement of the VVIP. The general public is requested to avoid the above stretch/road upto 3:00 PM."

PM Modi to Launch Multiple Projects

Meanwhile, on July 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Chandigarh to roll out projects worth around Rs 26,800 crore. He will flag off India's first Hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat at Jind railway station. During his visit to Jind, PM Modi will unveil development projects of worth around Rs 14,700 crore. He will unveil projects worth over Rs 6,600 crore in Chandigarh and worth over Rs 5,470 crore during his visit to Jalandhar. (ANI)

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