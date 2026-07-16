Raipur's consumer court orders a car maker to replace a vehicle with a new, E20-compatible one or refund Rs 20.50 lakh. The car's engine was damaged by E20 fuel. The company must also pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for mental harassment.

The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a car manufacturer to replace a complainant's vehicle with a new one after it suffered severe engine damage allegedly due to the use of E20 fuel. Complainant's lawyer Advocate PK Nishad said that they highlighted a fault in the engine amid recurring damage.

According to the order, if the manufacturer fails to provide a new replacement vehicle, it must refund the full purchase price of the car amounting to Rs 20.50 lakh. The car manufacturer had argued that it was bad quality petrol which led to the damage Advocate PK Nishad told ANI, "After running for 21,000 kilometres, the car faced problems. The dashboard showed that there is a problem with the engine. The company said that it was due to bad-quality petrol. The company filled the tank with a different petrol, but it again had problems after 60 kilometres. We presented this before the court and submitted the documents, including a letter to the company and the petrol pump. The court has directed the car manufacturer to replace a complainant's vehicle with a brand-new one or pay Rs 20.50 lakh compensation."

Court's Ruling and Compensation

The Commission also directed the opposite parties to jointly pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. According to Advocate Nishad, the lawyer representing the car manufacturer had stated that the car was compatible with 10 per cent ethanol blending in fuel and not for the E20 petrol.

The Consumer Commission has directed that the replaced car should be compatible with the E20 fuel. "Their advocate argued that the engine had the presence of water. So we stated that it was their responsibility to repair the vehicle as it was under warranty. It also came up that the car was manufactured for 10 per cent ethanol blending in fuel, but 20 per cent is being blended. We argued that the problem was in the engine, and the court made its decision, ordering the replacement of the car. The car was 17 months old. The court has said that the replaced car should be able to function with E20 fuel," Advocate Nishad said.

A Significant Consumer Rights Ruling

It is being seen as a significant consumer rights ruling. The Commission held both the vehicle manufacturer and the dealer liable for deficiency in service, observing that the vehicle's engine was not compatible with E20 petrol.

The Commission has mandated compliance with the order within 45 days, failing which an annual interest rate of 7 per cent will be levied on the delayed amount.

The E20 Fuel Controversy

The E20 controversy centres on the government's nationwide rollout of petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol. While intended to reduce crude oil imports and emissions, the policy has sparked backlash due to reported mileage drops, potential engine damage in older vehicles, and the lack of consumer choice at fuel pumps. (ANI)