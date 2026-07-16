YSRCP announced it would support the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills in Parliament's Monsoon Session. The party, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will oppose bills not in Andhra Pradesh's interest and will raise state-specific issues.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday reiterated that it would support the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill if they are introduced again during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The party has also asserted that it would oppose any legislation that is not in the interest of Andhra Pradesh.

The decision was taken during the YSRCP Parliamentary Party meeting chaired by party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalle ahead of the Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to commence on July 20.

Key Issues and Party Strategy

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy said the party discussed its strategy for the session and identified key issues concerning the state that would be raised in Parliament. "Today, we held a parliamentary party meeting with our party president, Jagan Mohan Reddy, regarding the Monsoon Session, which begins on Monday. We discussed several issues, including the Delimitation Bill, the Women's Reservation Bill and other proposed legislation. In accordance with the party president's directives, we will raise issues concerning our state--specifically farmers' issues, the Amaravati matter, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and other state-related issues--during this session of Parliament," Subba Reddy said.

YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy reiterated the party's support for the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill, while making it clear that the party's stand on other legislation would depend on its impact on Andhra Pradesh. "Our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has clearly stated that we will support the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill. We have already supported it. If these bills are introduced during this session, we will support them. As for other bills, we will make a decision only after examining their content. If they are in the interest of our state and its people, we will certainly support them; however, if they are not, we will raise the issue in the House and oppose those bills," Midhun Reddy said.

The YSRCP's announcement comes amid political debate over the proposed Delimitation Bill, with the Congress on Thursday reiterating its opposition to the legislation if it is reintroduced during the Monsoon Session. (ANI)