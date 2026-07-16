KPCC President BK Hariprasad announced that discussions on the Karnataka cabinet expansion have been postponed for a day or two. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah are scheduled to meet the Congress high command in Delhi.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B K Hariprasad on Thursday said discussions regarding the cabinet expansion in Karnataka have been postponed by a day or two.

Speaking to the media, Hariprasad said, "We have just discussed a few matters. Apart from that, the Congress National President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has gone to Bengaluru. It has been postponed for a day or two. We will be informed when discussions resume."

Earlier, on reports that Hariprasad may be inducted as a minister, he added, "I don't know about it. The high command will decide."

Leaders to meet high command in Delhi

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met with former CM Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru. "A meeting was held with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and discussions were conducted," Shivakumar wrote on X, sharing a glimpse of the meeting.

The meeting between the two leaders comes amid speculation over cabinet expansion in Karnataka. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are scheduled to meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on July 18, sources said.

The meeting is expected to focus on the expansion of the Karnataka cabinet. A decision on the cabinet expansion is likely to be taken after discussions with the party's top leadership.

Karnataka State Minister Satish Jarkiholi, speaking to media personnel on Monday, said there has been speculation about a cabinet expansion. "There is a saying that it will happen sooner or later," he said.

Lobbying for ministerial posts continues

Earlier on June 24, the Congress high command issued a stern warning to MLAS, seers, and community leaders against lobbying for ministerial posts in the DK Shivakumar-led cabinet, asking them to exercise patience.

Over the past few weeks, several community representatives, religious mutts, seers, and followers have been publicly pressing for cabinet berths for their respective MLAs.

Multiple delegations have also met senior leaders in Bengaluru and Delhi. In Ballari, supporters of Kampli MLA JN Ganesh recently staged a march demanding a ministerial post.

A senior AICC functionary said, "The party is aware of the aspirations of all legislators. But decisions will be based on regional balance, social representation, and performance, not pressure tactics."

The current Shivakumar cabinet, following Siddaramaiah's resignation, consists of 14 members, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. Priyank Kharge was given the Home portfolio, while Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah became the Minister for Urban Development. (ANI)