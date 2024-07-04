Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKER: Dog saves Mumbai woman from rape; read report

    As a man holds down a woman on a lonely Manikpur street, a stray saves her by scaring him away. According to reports, the woman claimed she had reached Vasai station from Mumbai on the last train on the morning of the incident.

    SHOCKER Dog saves Mumbai woman from rape; read report RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    The barking of a stray dog prompted a guy who was threatening to rape a 32-year-old accountant to flee at 1.30 a.m. on June 30 near Tungareshwar gully in Vasai, according to police. Sandeep Khot, 35, a nearly seven-foot-tall guy, approached the woman from behind in the dark, pulled her to the ground, covered her mouth, and threatened to rape her, according to a police officer.

    However, according to the police, a stray dog in the area began barking at the accused, frightening the attacker and loosening his grasp. Seizing the moment, the woman was able to shove the assailant away and run towards the main road, evading additional assault, however the accused fled with her iPhone.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Isha wears stunning orange saree PHOTOS

    The woman claimed to have taken the final train from Mumbai to Vasai station on the morning of the event. In her statement to the police, she said, “While I was walking through Tungareshwar lane and reached Zygote IVF Centre, a man between the ages of 25 to 30 began stalking me. All of a sudden, he appeared before me and said that he was going to rape me. He then tried to put his hand on my mouth to stop me from screaming and pinned me to the ground. He touched me inappropriately and put his hands in his trousers, making obscene gestures.”

    According to the complaint, a stray dog emerged from nowhere in the pitch-black road and began barking. “He lost his grip. Taking advantage of the situation, I kicked the man, and he lost his balance. He then snatched my iPhone and attempted to grab me again but I pushed him and ran towards Gurudwara Road before he could reach me,” her statement read.

    An officer from Manikpur police station said, “Tungareshwar gully is a shortcut to the main road. Due to it being late at night, the area was extremely deserted. The incident also happened during the India-South Africa final.”

    Also Read: Germany renaming THIS city after Taylor Swift ahead of her Eras tour stop; Read on

    “We have registered the case under Sections 392, 354, 354(D) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code [the case was registered before the BNS came into effect] and have begun the investigation,” said police inspector Raju Mane.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister gcw

    JMM president Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister (WATCH)

    BREAKING Mukesh Ambani visits 10 Janpanth to invite Sonia Gandhi for Anant, Radhika wedding [WATCH] ATG

    BREAKING: Mukesh Ambani invites Sonia Gandhi for Anant, Radhika wedding at 10 Janpath [WATCH]

    Stop patronising SFI's criminal activities Opposition VD Satheesan tells Kerala government Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Stop patronising SFI’s criminal activities: Oppsition tells Kerala government

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium ahead of T20 WC champions' felicitation; WATCH viral video snt

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium ahead of T20 WC champions' felicitation; WATCH viral video

    PM Modi to visit Russia, Austria from July 8-10, announces MEA gcw

    PM Modi to visit Russia, Austria from July 8-10, announces MEA

    Recent Stories

    From boos to cheers: 'Hardik, Hardik' chants echo at Wankhede as Mumbai celebrates T20 WC champions (WATCH) snt

    From boos to cheers: 'Hardik, Hardik' chants echo at Wankhede as Mumbai celebrates T20 WC champions (WATCH)

    Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Know history, significance, importance and theme RKK

    Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Know history, significance, importance and theme

    Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister gcw

    JMM president Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister (WATCH)

    BREAKING Mukesh Ambani visits 10 Janpanth to invite Sonia Gandhi for Anant, Radhika wedding [WATCH] ATG

    BREAKING: Mukesh Ambani invites Sonia Gandhi for Anant, Radhika wedding at 10 Janpath [WATCH]

    Renukaswamy murder case Police reasons to extend judicial custody vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police reasons to extend judicial custody

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon