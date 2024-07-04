SHOCKER: Dog saves Mumbai woman from rape; read report

As a man holds down a woman on a lonely Manikpur street, a stray saves her by scaring him away. According to reports, the woman claimed she had reached Vasai station from Mumbai on the last train on the morning of the incident.

The barking of a stray dog prompted a guy who was threatening to rape a 32-year-old accountant to flee at 1.30 a.m. on June 30 near Tungareshwar gully in Vasai, according to police. Sandeep Khot, 35, a nearly seven-foot-tall guy, approached the woman from behind in the dark, pulled her to the ground, covered her mouth, and threatened to rape her, according to a police officer.

However, according to the police, a stray dog in the area began barking at the accused, frightening the attacker and loosening his grasp. Seizing the moment, the woman was able to shove the assailant away and run towards the main road, evading additional assault, however the accused fled with her iPhone.

The woman claimed to have taken the final train from Mumbai to Vasai station on the morning of the event. In her statement to the police, she said, “While I was walking through Tungareshwar lane and reached Zygote IVF Centre, a man between the ages of 25 to 30 began stalking me. All of a sudden, he appeared before me and said that he was going to rape me. He then tried to put his hand on my mouth to stop me from screaming and pinned me to the ground. He touched me inappropriately and put his hands in his trousers, making obscene gestures.”

According to the complaint, a stray dog emerged from nowhere in the pitch-black road and began barking. “He lost his grip. Taking advantage of the situation, I kicked the man, and he lost his balance. He then snatched my iPhone and attempted to grab me again but I pushed him and ran towards Gurudwara Road before he could reach me,” her statement read.

An officer from Manikpur police station said, “Tungareshwar gully is a shortcut to the main road. Due to it being late at night, the area was extremely deserted. The incident also happened during the India-South Africa final.”

“We have registered the case under Sections 392, 354, 354(D) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code [the case was registered before the BNS came into effect] and have begun the investigation,” said police inspector Raju Mane.

