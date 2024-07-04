Germany renaming THIS city after Taylor Swift ahead of her Eras tour stop; Read on

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gelsenkirchen, Germany, eagerly anticipates Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with a bold gesture: temporarily renaming itself 'Swiftkirchen'. Mayor Karin Welge's approval of this fan-inspired tribute reflects the city's excitement, set to host Swift and her global fanbase from July 17-19. This transformation underscores Gelsenkirchen's readiness to shine on the international stage, celebrating Swift with special events and a dedicated 'Taylor Swift tram'

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

    Taylor Swift

    Gelsenkirchen, Germany, is gearing up for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour by renaming itself 'Swiftkirchen'. Mayor Karin Welge approved the tribute, enhancing the city's global spotlight from July 17-19

    article_image2

    Taylor Swift

    Gelsenkirchen, Germany, is set to temporarily rename itself 'Swiftkirchen' in honor of Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour. This decision follows a petition from fan Aleshanee Westhoff and approval from Mayor Karin Welge

    article_image3

    Taylor Swift

    Mayor Welge expressed enthusiasm for the tribute, highlighting the city's preparations to embrace the Swift-themed transformation

    article_image4

    Taylor Swift

    Special initiatives include installing additional signage throughout Gelsenkirchen and introducing a dedicated 'Taylor Swift tram' by local public transport

    article_image5

    Taylor Swift

    The concerts, scheduled from July 17 to 19, are expected to draw significant global attention to Gelsenkirchen

    article_image6

    Taylor Swift

    A vibrant 'Taylor Town' event is planned, featuring activities like karaoke, tattoo booths, and a swap market tailored for Swift's fans, known as Swifties

    article_image7

    Taylor Swift

    Similar gestures have previously honored Swift in Glendale, Arizona, and Santa Clara, Calif., reflecting widespread excitement for her international tour. Before her Gelsenkirchen performances, Swift will kick off her European tour at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena from July 4 to 6, promising an exhilarating start to her fans across Europe

