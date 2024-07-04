Germany renaming THIS city after Taylor Swift ahead of her Eras tour stop; Read on
Gelsenkirchen, Germany, is set to temporarily rename itself 'Swiftkirchen' in honor of Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour. This decision follows a petition from fan Aleshanee Westhoff and approval from Mayor Karin Welge
Mayor Welge expressed enthusiasm for the tribute, highlighting the city's preparations to embrace the Swift-themed transformation
Special initiatives include installing additional signage throughout Gelsenkirchen and introducing a dedicated 'Taylor Swift tram' by local public transport
The concerts, scheduled from July 17 to 19, are expected to draw significant global attention to Gelsenkirchen
A vibrant 'Taylor Town' event is planned, featuring activities like karaoke, tattoo booths, and a swap market tailored for Swift's fans, known as Swifties
Similar gestures have previously honored Swift in Glendale, Arizona, and Santa Clara, Calif., reflecting widespread excitement for her international tour. Before her Gelsenkirchen performances, Swift will kick off her European tour at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena from July 4 to 6, promising an exhilarating start to her fans across Europe