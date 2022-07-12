Shiv Sena: We back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, does not mean we support BJP

Sanjay Raut said party chief Uddhav Thackeray would make an announcement soon. "You can expect the decision today or tomorrow."

After a day of discussion, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to announce his party's support for NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. This comes a day after most Shiv Sena MPs made the same demand at a party meeting chaired by Thackeray on Monday. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut confirmed this possibility to the media on Tuesday, saying that "supporting Droupadi Murmu does not imply that we support BJP."

The ex-CM close aide, Sanjay Raut, said, "Droupadi Murmu is the first Adivasi woman to run for President. She came up throughout the discussion. In Maharashtra, the tribal community has a sizable population. Numerous Shiv Sena employees and MLAs are from the tribal population. Uddhav Ji will decide this."

Even while it's true that the opposition parties in the country need to be strengthened, Raut continued, "We must determine in the case of such elections based on the opinions of the general public. Previously, we supported Pratibha Patil and not the NDA candidate. She was the first Maharashtrian lady (to become the President). We also supported Pranab Da". The choice made by Thackeray would likely alienate Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, who have backed Yashwant Sinha; however, it will raise the chances of a truce with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde camp.

Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said after the meeting with Thackeray that they urged the party chief to support the NDA candidate because she was from a tribal community. "Although Droupadi Murmu is an NDA presidential candidate, she is a tribal woman." The majority of MPs demanded that the Shiv Sena back her. Kirtikar stated, "Our party chief assured us that he would decide in a day or two.

When asked if the Shiv Sena was planning to back NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu, Raut said party chief Uddhav Thackeray would make an announcement soon. He said, "You may anticipate the decision either today or tomorrow."

The presidential election is scheduled for July 18. There is no party whip so that MPs can vote as their wish.

