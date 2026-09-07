The death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse rose to six. The Bangladesh High Commission expressed shock and condolences. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the Delhi government has ordered a crackdown on illegal buildings across the capital.

Bangladesh High Commission Expresses Condolences

The Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi expressed shock and condolences over the Satya Niketan building collapse as the death toll in the incident rose to six, with search and rescue operations continuing at the site. In a post on X, the Bangladesh High Commission expressed solidarity with those affected by the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved families. “Bangladesh High Commission expresses shock and conveys condolences at the tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan | #NewDelhi. Our deepest sympathy to all the bereaved families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Our thoughts | prayers go with the injured and those still feared to be trapped under debris,” the High Commission said. “At this difficult hr., the High Commission stands in solidarity with all women-men-children in distress | affected by this tragic accident,” it added.

🇧🇩High Commission expresses shock and conveys condolences at the tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan | #NewDelhi. Our deepest sympathy to all the bereaved families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Our thoughts | prayers go with the… — Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi (@bdhc_delhi) September 7, 2026

Death Toll Rises, Rescue Ops Continue

The death toll rose to six after another body was recovered during late-night rescue operations. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other agencies are continuing efforts to clear the debris and ascertain whether anyone remains trapped.

Delhi Govt Orders Crackdown, Inquiry

According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, 12 people have so far been recovered from the collapsed structure, of whom six died while the remaining six were stable.

The Delhi government has also ordered immediate action against illegal five-storey buildings across the national capital as part of a wider safety crackdown following the incident. The Chief Minister revisited the collapse site to review rescue operations and safety measures.

An FIR has been registered against the building owner, while the government has said strict action will be taken against any Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials found responsible for lapses.

The administration has ordered intensive inspections of nearby paying guest (PG) accommodations and other buildings, with authorities directed to seal structures where violations are found.

The MCD has separately ordered demolition of the building at Property No. 13, Satya Niketan, within three days, citing its “ruinous/dangerous condition”.

CM Gupta said the government was also working on a policy for periodic structural audits and safety certifications for buildings used for public activities, including PG accommodations, nursing homes and schools.

(ANI)