Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP, Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday, announced the names of Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor post candidates. Shelly Oberoi has been nominated for the Delhi Mayor post whereas AAP’s Matia Mahal MLA Shoib Iqbal’s son Aale Mohammad Iqbal has been nominated for Deputy Mayor by AAP.

Shelly Oberoi, a fresh councillor and former professor at Delhi University, has been selected the Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate, while Aale Muhammad Iqbal has been named the party's deputy mayor candidate. Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal, and Mohd Aamil Malik were the four candidates whose names were shortlisted for the Standing Committee.

In a BJP stronghold, Shelly Oberoi won the Delhi local council poll earlier this month. Shelly Oberoi contested MCD polls for the first time from ward 86— East Patel Nagar (New Delhi).

Also Read | Indian High Commission hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police; check details

Oberoi, 39, is an Assistant Professor. She won the polls from former Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf. Gupta is an influential figure in the Ward.

After taking power away from the BJP in the most recent elections, the AAP had pledged to elect a woman mayor for Delhi. Aale Muhammad Iqbal, a deputy mayoral candidate for the AAP, is the son of Shoaib Iqbal, a six-term MLA and head of the party.

Also Read | 'We will not hesitate to kill or die...' Kerala govt's new eco-sensitive zone map leaves villagers fuming

At a news conference, senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta revealed the names. The six individuals were shortlisted during a meeting of the party's political affairs committee (PAC), which was convened. Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the AAP and the mayor of Delhi, congratulated each of the six candidates on Twitter. God bless you everybody for cleaning up our lovely Del, he wrote.

On December 7, the AAP won the MCD elections with 134 seats, breaking the BJP's 15-year reign of the municipal body and cutting the number of seats held by the Congress in the 250-member parliament to to nine.

Also read: No health complications reported in 8 cheetahs introduced to Kuno national park; check details