Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP, Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday, announced the names of Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor post candidates. Shelly Oberoi has been nominated for the Delhi Mayor post whereas AAP’s Matia Mahal MLA Shoib Iqbal’s son Aale Mohammad Iqbal has been nominated for Deputy Mayor by AAP.

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    Shelly Oberoi, a fresh councillor and former professor at Delhi University, has been selected the Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate, while Aale Muhammad Iqbal has been named the party's deputy mayor candidate. Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal, and Mohd Aamil Malik were the four candidates whose names were shortlisted for the Standing Committee.

    In a BJP stronghold, Shelly Oberoi won the Delhi local council poll earlier this month. Shelly Oberoi contested MCD polls for the first time from ward 86— East Patel Nagar (New Delhi).

    Also Read | Indian High Commission hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police; check details

    Oberoi, 39, is an Assistant Professor. She won the polls from former Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf. Gupta is an influential figure in the Ward.

    After taking power away from the BJP in the most recent elections, the AAP had pledged to elect a woman mayor for Delhi. Aale Muhammad Iqbal, a deputy mayoral candidate for the AAP, is the son of Shoaib Iqbal, a six-term MLA and head of the party. 

    Also Read | 'We will not hesitate to kill or die...' Kerala govt's new eco-sensitive zone map leaves villagers fuming

    At a news conference, senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta revealed the names. The six individuals were shortlisted during a meeting of the party's political affairs committee (PAC), which was convened. Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the AAP and the mayor of Delhi, congratulated each of the six candidates on Twitter. God bless you everybody for cleaning up our lovely Del, he wrote.

    On December 7, the AAP won the MCD elections with 134 seats, breaking the BJP's 15-year reign of the municipal body and cutting the number of seats held by the Congress in the 250-member parliament to to nine.

    Also read: No health complications reported in 8 cheetahs introduced to Kuno national park; check details

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister Shambhuraj Desai - adt

    Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister

    Indian High Commission hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police; check details - adt

    Indian High Commission hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police; check details

    COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin gcw

    COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin?

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition

    Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

    Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister Shambhuraj Desai - adt

    Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister

    IPL 2023 Auction: Who is Harry Brook, England's rising star sold for Rs 13.25 crore to SunRisers Hyderabad snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Who is Harry Brook, England's rising star sold for Rs 13.25 crore to SunRisers Hyderabad?

    Sharing Netflix account details is a criminal offence in THIS country gcw

    Sharing Netflix account details is a criminal offence in THIS country

    Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted' AJR

    Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted'

    MASSIVE Apple Days sale on Flipkart Check out deals on iPhone 14 iPhone 13 iPhone 12 more gcw

    MASSIVE Apple Days sale on Flipkart; Check out deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 & more

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon