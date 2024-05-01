Entertainment

Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Know his net worth, fee, luxury items

Ajith Kumar movie fee

Ajith Kumar charges between Rs 24 and 26 crores for every film and has various enterprises and investments under his name. 

Ajith Kumar private jet

The actor also has a private plane estimated to be worth Rs 25 crore.

Ajith Kumar mansions

Ajith, who lives in a palatial mansion in Chennai has competed in the MRF Racing Series (2010) and the JK Racing Asia Series (2011).

Ajith Kumar car collection

He also owns a fleet of luxury automobiles worth Rs 36 crore. Lamborghini worth Rs 34 crore, a BMW 7-Series 740 Li.

Ajith Kumar bikes

Aprilia Caponard bike, a BMW S1000 RR bike, and a BMW K1300 S bike. The bikes cost between 10 and 15 lakhs.

Ajith Kumar personal investments

The 52-year-old actor also owns a production house called Ajith Productions and has personal investments worth Rs 42 crores.

