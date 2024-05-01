Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Know his net worth, fee, luxury items

Entertainment
Ajith Kumar charges between Rs 24 and 26 crores for every film and has various enterprises and investments under his name.
The actor also has a private plane estimated to be worth Rs 25 crore.
Ajith, who lives in a palatial mansion in Chennai has competed in the MRF Racing Series (2010) and the JK Racing Asia Series (2011).
He also owns a fleet of luxury automobiles worth Rs 36 crore. Lamborghini worth Rs 34 crore, a BMW 7-Series 740 Li.
Aprilia Caponard bike, a BMW S1000 RR bike, and a BMW K1300 S bike. The bikes cost between 10 and 15 lakhs.
The 52-year-old actor also owns a production house called Ajith Productions and has personal investments worth Rs 42 crores.