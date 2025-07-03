India has yet again banned the YouTube channels and Instagram handles of Pakistani celebrities and cricketers including Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar. Technical glitch reportedly had led to lifting of the ban.

India has re-blocked YouTube accounts of several Pakistani celebrities and cricketers that had become temporarily accessible to Indian users. The YouTube channels and Instagram handles of Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar have been re-blocked after temporarily being accessible to netizens in India.

The restricted YouTube accounts included high-profile names such as cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar. Instagram accounts of popular Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi and Danish Taimoor were also affected.

By Thursday evening, Indian users trying to access these handles again saw the familiar restriction message, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Technical glitch behind brief visibility

According to government sources, the brief restoration of access to these accounts on July 2 was likely caused by a technical glitch. The issue allowed Indian users to view and engage with previously blocked profiles and channels.

The glitch led to a quick internal review. The outcome prompted authorities to re-enforce the geo-restrictions immediately, in line with existing policies related to national security and media control.

Over 18,000 Pakistani accounts blocked so far

India has, to date, blocked over 18,000 Pakistani social media handles, including accounts of celebrities, influencers, news networks, and entertainment platforms. Many of these actions took place during Operation Sindoor, the military operation launched earlier this year in May following Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.

Officials said that although some platforms had not shared anti-India content recently, their visibility posed a concern and needed stricter monitoring.

Industry body demands permanent ban

Reacting sharply to the temporary visibility, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) renewed its demand for a complete and permanent ban on Pakistani content in India.

In a statement addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the group called the brief reappearance of Pakistani celebrities an “emotional assault on Indians.” It cited past terror attacks such as 26/11, Pulwama, Uri, and the recent Pahalgam massacre to underline its stand.

AICWA also criticised the silence or alleged anti-India remarks by some Pakistani celebrities after Operation Sindoor, urging the government to ban all forms of content collaborations with Pakistan, including social media, OTT, advertising, and events.