India has blocked Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including actors, singers, and cricketers, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The move is part of a wider crackdown on digital content seen as provocative or sensitive.

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 Hindu pilgrims, India has blocked the Instagram accounts of several well-known Pakistani celebrities.

Indian users can no longer view the profiles of these public figures on the platform. When users attempt to access their accounts, a message appears: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Who has been blocked?

These Instagram accounts are now inaccessible in India:

Fawad Khan – Popular actor known for his roles in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Atif Aslam – Singer behind many Bollywood hits like Tera Hone Laga Hoon and Jeene Laga Hoon.

Mahira Khan – Actress who starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017).

Ali Zafar – Actor and singer featured in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Chashme Baddoor.

Hania Aamir – Pakistani TV actress with a large Indian fan base despite not having worked in Bollywood.

Sanam Saeed – Best known in India for her performance in Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Bilal Abbas Khan – Recognised for his roles in Pakistani drama series.

Iqra Aziz – Actress popular for her role in Suno Chanda.

Imran Abbas – Pakistani actor who also starred in the Bollywood film Creature 3D.

Sajal Aly – Actress who worked with Sridevi in Mom.

Mawra Hocane – Known in India for her lead role in Sanam Teri Kasam.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan – Iconic singer with a huge fan base in India, known for songs like O Re Piya and Teri Meri.

Ali Sethi – Singer of the global hit Pasoori.

Cricketers' accounts blocked

The list of players whose social media handles were withheld in the country included Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, and many more.

Besides, the Instagram account of Olympic medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has also be blocked.

Why were these accounts blocked?

The blocks are part of a broader crackdown by the Indian government in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Officials are concerned about the use of digital platforms to spread provocative or sensitive content, particularly from foreign accounts with large followings in India.

The government had earlier banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including major outlets like Geo News, ARY News, Dawn News, and Samaa TV, for allegedly spreading fake news, anti-India narratives, and content promoting communal tension.

Additionally, the X account of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was also blocked in India due to statements made following the terror attack.

Many of the affected celebrities are well known in India for their work in Bollywood or for their presence on social media. Fans have expressed disappointment, but Indian authorities have clarified that the step was taken due to national security concerns.

The digital restrictions between India and Pakistan highlight heightened political or security tensions. While the bans are not permanent yet, they mark a sharp escalation in the use of legal and technical tools to control digital narratives during a crisis.