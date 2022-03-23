Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Punjab's CM reveals anti-corruption helpline number, 9501 200 200

    CM Bhagwant Mann stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government wouldn't bear corruption at any level. The government will make Punjab corruption-free. 

    Punjab, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    The new Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption helpline number, 9501 200 200, and urged the people to register complaints regarding corruption via WhatsApp, as it is a new move to make the state corrupt free. He repeated his commitment to rooting out corruption in Punjab after paying tributes to the martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their 91st martyrdom anniversary at the National Martyrs Memorial Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district.

     

    While talking to the media, Mann stated that the Aam Aadmi Party government wouldn't bear corruption at any level. The government will make Punjab corruption-free. Be it a government employee or even AAP's MLA; no one will be spared, Mann highlighted. He added that anyone who wishes to lodge a complaint can WhatsApp on the given number. Later, he tweeted a video sharing the number from the Hussainiwala. 

    Earlier, Mann tweeted stating that if anyone asked for a bribe in Punjab, don't refuse, make a video/audio recording, and send it to the number. He explained that his office would investigate the case, and the culprit won't be spared. Corruption can no longer exist in Punjab, he added. 

    Ahead of the announcement, Mann reached the memorial 15 minutes before the scheduled time and paid floral tribute at the Samadhi. He interacted with Kiranjit Singh, the grandson of Bhagat Singh's brother Kultar Singh.

    Post an hour-long visit, the Chief Minister was directed to pay homage to the martyr's native village of Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

    Hussainiwala's National Martyrs Memorial is located in the Ferozepur district, close to the India-Pakistan border. On March 23, 1931, the three freedom fighters were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail for the killing of assistant superintendent of police JP Saunders on December 7, 1928. Their half-burnt bodies were immersed in the Sutlej river near Hussainiwala, where a memorial was built.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
