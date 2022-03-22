Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declares public holiday on March 23 on occasion of Shaheed Diwas

Days after taking the oath of office as Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann proclaimed a public holiday on March 23 to commemorate Shaheed Diwas.

Days after taking the oath of office as Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann proclaimed a public holiday on March 23 to commemorate Shaheed Diwas. The Punjab Assembly approved the installation of stautes of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Assembly.

Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on March 23 to honour independence fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. On March 23, 1931, the three young independence fighters were hung at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore, presently in Pakistan.

Mann had stated that no government office will display photographs of the chief minister after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and won 92 of the 117 Assembly seats on March 10. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar will be put on walls in government offices.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann to set targets for each minister, if its not met they can be removed: Kejriwal

Mann convened his first Cabinet meeting on March 19 and authorised filling 25,000 empty positions in various state ministries, including 10,000 in the police force. He announced the decision in a video message and stated that the process of advertising and notifying candidates for these positions will begin within a month. He stated that the jobs will be awarded based on merit.

According to the chief minister, 10,000 new posts would be created in the Punjab Police Department, with the remainder going to different government departments, boards, and businesses. Mann stressed that there will be no prejudice, "sifarish" (recommendation), or bribes.

This "historic" move, he added, will open up new avenues of employment for young people by placing them in the government sector through a transparent and merit-based process.

Unemployment was one of the primary topics emphasised by Mann's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the recently ended Punjab assembly elections, and the party vowed to make the first cabinet decision in terms of job creation once in power.

Also Read | Why Bhagwant Mann chose Khatar Kalan to take over Punjab's reins

Also Read | 'WhatsApp me': Punjab CM Mann to launch new helpline against corruption