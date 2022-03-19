Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 Punjab MLAs to take oath as CM Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet Ministers

    The CM also tweeted the names of the MLAs to be included in the Cabinet and congratulated them, on Friday evening.
     

    10 Punjab MLAs to take oath as CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet Ministers-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced its Council of Ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet, while nominating party MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan as the next speaker of the 117-member Assembly.

    The ceremony to induct these ministers is scheduled for 11 am at Chandigarh on Saturday. Once the ministers are sworn in, they will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat, and later participate in the first meeting of the AAP government at 12.30 pm. Important decisions regarding bringing a Vote on Account budget and a new excise policy are expected to be taken up for discussion.

    Except former leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, who is a second time MLA from Dirba, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who won a second term from Barnala, the rest eight ministers are first-time MLAs.

    Those who Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has chosen to be in his team are Harpal Cheema (Dirba), Dr Baljit Kaur (Malout), Harbhajan Singh ETO (Jandiala) Dr Vijay Singla (Mansa), Lal Chand Kataruchak (Bhoa), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Barnala), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Ajnala), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Patti), Brahm Shankar (Hoshiarpur) and Harjot Singh Bains (Anandpur Sahib).

    The CM also tweeted the names of the MLAs to be included in the Cabinet and congratulated them, on Friday evening.

    Five of the designate ministers are from Malwa, four from Majha and one from Doaba. Also, two of the designate ministers are doctors.

    Mann can have a total of 17 ministers. Some expected names of senior leaders have been left out, including two-time Sunam MLA Aman Arora — who has won the Assembly election by the biggest margin — former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh and giant slayers like Lab Singh Ugoke, who defeated former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur and Dr Jeevan Jyot Kaur, who defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia at the hot seat Majitha.

    Overall, the AAP won 92 seats in the Punjab assembly elections, while the Congress, which won 77 seats in the 2017 polls, was a distant second, bagging just 18 seats. The border state went to polls on February 20, and the counting of votes took place on March 10.
     

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIA court orders booking of Pak-funded Kashmiri separatists, Lashkar-Hizbul chiefs

    NIA court orders action on Pak-funded Kashmiri separatists, LeT-HM bosses

    Indian maid in Kuwait kept adding filth to employer food for a year

    Indian maid in Kuwait kept adding filth to employer's food for a year

    Which part of The Kashmir Files does Omar find untrue: BJP-dnm

    Which part of ‘The Kashmir Files’ does Omar find untrue: BJP

    G23 leaders intend to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this weekend - ADT

    G23 leaders intend to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this weekend

    AAP to nominate Harbhajan, Chadha, IIT-Delhi prof for Rajya Sabha from Punjab: Sources - dnm

    AAP to nominate Harbhajan, Chadha, IIT-Delhi prof for Rajya Sabha from Punjab: Sources

    Recent Stories

    NIA court orders booking of Pak-funded Kashmiri separatists, Lashkar-Hizbul chiefs

    NIA court orders action on Pak-funded Kashmiri separatists, LeT-HM bosses

    Good news for Salman Khan Chiranjeevi fans Godfather action scenes not to be missed RCB

    Good news for Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi’s fans; Godfather's action scenes not to be missed

    Petrol diesel price Saturday 19 March 2022 Fuel rates unchanged amid crude oil spike

    Petrol, diesel prices (March 19, 2022): Fuel rates unchanged amid crude spike

    Who is Artyom Datsishin? Russian shelling claimed this Ukraine star's life RCB

    Who is Artyom Datsishin? Russian shelling claimed this Ukraine star's life

    3 things you shouldnt do after breaking up with your partner drb

    3 things you shouldn’t do after breaking up with your partner

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon