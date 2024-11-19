Sex racket busted at Meerut massage parlour: Hidden camera used to blackmail clients, 16 arrested (WATCH)

A prostitution racket operating under the guise of a massage parlour in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was exposed recently following a police raid. Acting on a complaint, a team led by CO Civil Lines Abhishek Tiwari and the HTU unit raided "The Caesar Family Massage Parlour," located in front of CCSU in the Medical Police Station area, and uncovered the illicit operation.

A bank employee, who fell victim to blackmail, approached the police stating that he was extorted after visiting the massage parlour. The employee alleged that his video was secretly recorded using hidden cameras during a visit to the spa. The accused used the footage to blackmail him, extracting Rs 3 lakh and demanding an additional Rs 5 lakh under the threat of making the video public.

The police, after receiving complaint, conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the massage parlour. Plainclothes officers were stationed nearby to observe activity. When the premises grew crowded, the raid was executed. Inside, multiple rooms were found occupied by individuals engaged in objectionable activities.

The police raid created chaos at the parlour as 16 individuals were caught in compromising situations. Those detained include nine women and seven men, along with a receptionist, a wholesale in-charge, and service providers. Shocked residents in the area said they were unaware that such illegal activities were being conducted behind the facade of a massage parlour.

According to the police, the parlour offered two types of services: "simple massage" and "extra massage." Customers who opted for the latter were reportedly introduced to the illegal activities. Women’s photos were shown to customers, with rates fixed based on their choice. Some women were present on-site, while others were called over the phone. The operation was meticulously organized, with a gang orchestrating the activities.

CCTV footage and DVRs were confiscated during the raid, which may provide further leads. Objectionable items were also recovered from the premises.

Meerut SP City Ayush Vikram Singh called the incident "shocking" and assured stringent measures against the perpetrators. "Nine women and seven men were detained, and objectionable items were recovered. We are analyzing the seized footage to identify everyone involved in this gang," he said.

