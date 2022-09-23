Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sena vs Sena: Team Uddhav gets Bombay HC nods for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park; Team Shinde plea rejected

    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 4:53 PM IST

    The Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction was dealt a significant setback on Friday when the Bombay High Court granted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold a Dussehra rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The court denied the Shinde faction's request to delay ruling on the petition until the dispute over the party's claim was resolved.

    Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar, from the Shinde faction, had argued that the petitioners (Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) were attempting to lay claim to the party under the guise of the current petition.

    Sada Sarvankar also applied to the Mumbai civic body on August 30 for permission to hold the Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally in central Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park. He claimed that the Shiv Sena's majority support is for Eknath Shinde and that Uddhav Thackeray has no support within the party.

    On Thursday, the Dadar MLA petitioned the Bombay High Court, requesting that the court not hear or rule on the Shiv Sena's petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray.

    Since 1966, the Shiv Sena has held an annual Dussehra rally. This year's rally is significant as Sena is now divided into two factions, and the rally was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Uddhav Thackeray slammed Shinde in August, saying the party was unsure whether the event would be permitted. Thackeray went on to say that regardless of what happens, he plans to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

    "The Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally will be held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Shiv Sainiks from all over the state will attend this rally. We don't know whether the government will grant permission or not. We will hold the rally. It makes no difference to us whether or not others hold protests. Shiv Sena has grown not through traitors but the blood of Shiv Sainiks," Thackeray had said while speaking to party workers. He is expected to deliver a major speech on the developments in Maharashtra at the rally on October 5.

    Based on law and order concerns raised by Mumbai Police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation denied permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde's faction to hold a Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park yesterday.

    The rebel camp, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, has already obtained permission for the rally to take place at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground.

