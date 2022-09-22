BMC denies nod to both Shiv Sena factions to hold Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has denied permission to both Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Central Mumbai, setting the stage for another political battle in Maharashtra.

    According to reports, the BMC denied permission to both factions based on a local police report stating that the rally could disrupt law and order in the area.

    After the BMC refused to rule on its application, the Thackeray faction petitioned the Bombay High Court on Wednesday for permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

    The party had previously stated that it would hold the rally whether or not the BMC granted permission.

    "Whether we get permission or not, Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena will rally at Shivaji Park. The administration must either grant or deny us permission. We are adamant about our decision (to hold the rally at Shivaji Park). If we don't get a response, Balasaheb's Shiv Sena workers will gather at Shivaji Park for the Dussehra rally," Mumbai ex-mayor Milind Vaidya said after leading a delegation to meet with BMC officials to find out the status of their application.

    Both Shiv Sena factions had asked the BMC for permission to hold their Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. It should be noted that the Shiv Sena has held its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park since its inception.

    As an alternative, both factions sought permission to hold the rally at the MMRDA Ground at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and the BMC granted the Shinde faction permission to hold the rally at BKC.

