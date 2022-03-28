Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Section 144 imposed across Karnataka as students give SSLC exams, no gathering in 200m near exam center

    With 8.73 lakh students to test their luck in SSLC exams, Section 144 has been clamped across Karnataka. As per rules, no gathering is allowed in 200 meters radius of exam centers. The government also has stressed that all students must follow the uniform prescribed by the department.

    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    As 8,73,846 students are set to take up SSLC exams in 3,444 exam centers, the home department has imposed section 144 all over the state and no gathering is allowed within a 200 meters radius of each center.

    Out of 8,73, 846 students 4,52,732 are boys and 4,21,110 girls wrote their first language exam. From Kannada to Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, English, Sanskrit language exams were held today. The government has roped 68,000 supervisors to take the monitor exams.

    Follow the uniform rule: Government

    The Education Minister has stressed that those who remain adamant on wearing hijab will not be allowed to write exams. V Srinivasa Murthy, Under Secretary to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, has notified that all students must stick to uniform rules prescribed by the school administrations and must bring the hall ticket.

    Muslim leaders appeal to students to write exams:
    Ulemas and Mufti in state and UT Khader Ullal MLA has appealed the Muslim students to not to miss exams and follow the uniform. The Ulemas in unison say that let the court battle continue but stick to the uniform rule and take up exams and not to waste the opportunity.
    "I will also ask my daughter to attend the exam by following the uniform rules set by the school," said MLA UT Khader.

    The exams this time will be easier as more optional questions will be given. The pattern was designed keeping in mind that the students were stressed due to Covid, lockdown and faced difficulty in attending online classes during lockdown.
     

