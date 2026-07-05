Just as the investigation into Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal's murder is ongoing, his family has been hit by another tragedy. Ketan's grandfather has passed away, making it the second death in the family in just a few weeks, reportedly from the shock of his grandson's murder.

The murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal had already shocked the entire country. But before the family could even begin to process this horrific incident, they have been struck by another major tragedy. A second death has now occurred in the Agarwal family, leaving the home in complete silence and grief.

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What happened?

A few days ago, Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed from a cliff at Lohagad Fort by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Choudhary. The fact that the girl he was supposed to marry in November was involved in his murder left everyone stunned. While this investigation was still underway, Ketan's 71-year-old grandfather, Devichand Agarwal, passed away on Saturday night.

What caused the grandfather's death?

Ever since he heard the news of Ketan's murder on June 18, Devichand Agarwal was in deep shock. He was under constant mental stress, unable to come to terms with what happened to his grandson. According to family members, he couldn't lead a normal life after his grandson's death. On Saturday night, at around 9:45 PM, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away despite medical efforts. The grieving family says that the shock of Ketan's death is the direct cause of Devichand's passing.

Siya Goyal's Snapchat Chat Revealed

Meanwhile, the police have found a very important piece of evidence in the murder investigation. A Snapchat conversation that Siya Goyal had with a friend in May has now come to light. At that time, both families were busy preparing for a destination wedding in Udaipur. Siya had asked her friend for ID card details to book flight tickets. But along with that request, she sent a shocking message: "Send your ID card photo for the wedding ticket. Anyway, this wedding isn't going to happen, but send it."

A Pre-Planned Conspiracy?

This one message from Siya has strengthened the suspicion that Ketan's murder was not a spontaneous act, but a pre-planned conspiracy that was months in the making. If Siya already knew the wedding wouldn't happen, this serves as digital proof that the plan to kill Ketan was already in her mind. The police are now preparing to question the friend she was chatting with. The cyber cell is verifying the authenticity of this screenshot, and if it's confirmed, the case against Siya and Chetan will become much stronger.

Currently, the accused, Siya and Chetan, are in judicial custody until July 16. On one hand, the family is fighting for justice for Ketan's murder, and on the other, the death of his grandfather has pushed them further into sorrow.