Devichand Agarwal, 71, grandfather of murder victim Ketan Agarwal, died of cardiac arrest, having been unwell since his grandson's death. Police continue to investigate the murder, taking accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary for crime recreation.

Devichand Agarwal, grandfather of Ketan Agarwal, who died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, passed away on Saturday at 9:45 pm, the family confirmed. He was 71 years old, and as per the family, he had been unwell ever since the loss of his grandson. He died due to cardiac arrest.

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Police Investigation Deepens

Meanwhile, Ketan Agarwal had died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, following which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agarwal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage.

Accused Rehearse Murder Plot

On Thursday, Pune Rural Police took accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed the plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort.

The police also recovered from the residence of Siya Goyal, her clothes that she had worn on the day of the incident.

Meanwhile, accused Siya Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, said that the police did not ask him anything when they visited their house today. He added that the officials remained at the residence for 30-45 minutes. "The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything," he said.

Crime Scene Recreation

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pune Police took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded. (ANI)