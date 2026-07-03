A viral video allegedly shows Siya Goyal, connected to the Ketan Agarwal murder investigation, making obscene gesture while leaving a police station. The footage sparked widespread public outrage on social media, fueling debate about her conduct. While clip has intensified online discussion, officials have indicated it has no bearing on legal case.

A video allegedly showing Siya Goyal making an obscene hand gesture while leaving a police station has gone viral on social media, intensifying public outrage surrounding the ongoing investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal. The clip has reignited discussions online, with many users questioning the conduct of those linked to the high-profile case.

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The footage, widely circulated across social media platforms, appears to show Goyal flashing her middle finger at the media and onlookers as she exits the premises. The gesture quickly became the subject of criticism, with users accusing her of displaying disrespect while a serious criminal investigation is underway.

Check the viral video here:

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One social media user wrote, "The audacity of this b*tch." The remark, which rapidly gained traction online, reflected the anger expressed by several commenters reacting to the viral clip.

Another user commented, "No remorse, no fear. This is shocking." Others questioned the behaviour displayed in public, arguing that such actions could further fuel public sentiment surrounding the case.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Police Take Accused Siya Goyal Home, Recover Clothes Linked to Crime

The incident comes amid the ongoing police investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal, a case that has drawn significant public attention. Authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crime, while questioning individuals connected to the investigation. As of now, officials have not indicated that the viral gesture has any bearing on the legal proceedings.

The video has generated a flood of reactions across platforms, with some users demanding stricter action and others urging people to avoid drawing conclusions before the investigation is completed. Several social media users also cautioned against conducting a "trial by social media," stressing that guilt or innocence should be determined through due legal process rather than online opinion.

The controversy highlights how viral moments can quickly shape public discourse in high-profile criminal cases. While social media has amplified reactions to the clip, legal experts often caution that online narratives should not influence judicial proceedings or ongoing investigations.

Police have continued their investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case, with authorities expected to take further action based on evidence gathered during the probe. Meanwhile, the viral video continues to circulate widely, attracting millions of views and sparking debate over public behaviour, accountability and the role of social media in criminal cases.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Why Pune Police Fear a Sonam Raghuvanshi-Like Legal Twist Before Filing Chargesheet