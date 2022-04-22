Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC junks bail plea of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

    A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that it will not interfere with the Bombay High Court order of March 15.
     

    SC junks bail plea of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    The Supreme Court has refused to hear the bail plea of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a case of money laundering, saying the probe is at a nascent stage, while refusing to grant bail and asking him to approach the trial court for bail.

    A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that it will not interfere with the Bombay High Court order of March 15, news agency PTI reported. “It is too nascent a stage to interfere with the investigation. We can't interfere with the due process at this stage. You (should) move the competent court,” the top court said in its remarks.

    Meanwhile, as per news agency ANI, a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Friday extended the judicial custody of the Maharashtra Minister till May 6.

    The 62-year-old NCP leader was arrested in February in a case linked to Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai blasts. Earlier the Bombay High Court had rejected the application by the minister to release him from jail.

    Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Malik, questioned the validity of Nawab Malik’s arrest in February 2022 for an offence that purportedly happened in 1999. He said there is no case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as there is no predicate offence.

    The central agency has accused the NCP leader of being part of an alleged criminal conspiracy to usurp a property in Mumbai's Kurla area which currently has a market value of Rs 300 crore and belongs rightfully to one Munira Plumber.

    Malik had submitted before the High Court that he had bought the property in a bonafide transaction three decades ago, and Plumber has now changed her mind about the transaction.

    As per inputs, ED has attached 8 properties of the Maharashtra minister under the anti-money laundering law.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case - adt

    Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case

    Family personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad MEA gcw

    Family, personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad: MEA

    Thank you for fantastic welcome UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour gcw

    'Thank you for fantastic welcome': UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour

    Explained Sarmat the latest ICBM in Russian missile arsenal

    Explained: 'Sarmat', the latest ICBM in Russian arsenal

    Duststorm intense rainfall likely in Delhi- NCR on Friday: IMD - adt

    Duststorm, intense rainfall likely in Delhi-NCR on Friday: IMD

    Recent Stories

    Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case - adt

    Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film RBA

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film

    Family personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad MEA gcw

    Family, personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad: MEA

    Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter engaged? Sara Tendulkar sparks rumours after showing off ring snt

    Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter engaged? Sara sparks rumours after showing off ring

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black RBA

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon