Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: India invites Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as chief guest

    An invitation as chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 is a signal honour reserved for the country's close allies and partners.

    Republic Day 2023: India invites Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as chief guest AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the chief guest for the Republic Day in 2023. This reflects the Centre's continuing focus on the Arab world as it prepares for a year of high-profile diplomatic engagements.

    It is reportedly said that a formal invitation was handed over when external affairs minister S Jaishankar met Sisi in Cairo on October 16 during an official visit to Egypt. Egypt is among the nine guest countries invited to the G20 Summit under India's presidency in 2023.

    Also read: Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    An invitation as chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 is a signal honour reserved for the country's close allies and partners. With respect to 2021 and 2022 Republic Day, there were no chief guests at the celebrations, largely due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Following his meeting with Sisi last month, Jaishankar said in a tweet that he had conveyed the "warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message". However, both countries are yet to make a formal announcement about the matter.

    The 68-year-old general-turned-politician is set to be the first Egyptian leader to be hosted by India for the Republic Day celebrations though the two countries have enjoyed close relations in past decades, especially as founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1961.

    Also read: Explained: What rocked the Assam-Meghalaya border faultline

    Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that defence and security cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of India-Egypt relations in the past few years.

    In September this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki signed a memorandum of understanding on enhancing defence cooperation across all sectors, and agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt.

    Egypt is reportedly eyeing India's home-grown light combat aircraft Tejas for a plan to acquire some 70 jet fighters. Egyptian Air Force chief Mahmoud Foaad Abd El-Gawad visited India in July to scout for defence equipment.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Explained What rocked the Assam-Meghalaya border faultline

    Explained: What rocked the Assam-Meghalaya border faultline

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala undergoes another session of polygraph test AJR

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala undergoes another polygraph test

    Border violence row: Officials record low attendance in Meghalaya offices; check details AJR

    Border violence row: Officials record low attendance in Meghalaya offices; check details

    Maharashtra s Sultanpur renamed Rahul Nagar; locals retitle after 26/11 martyr - adt

    Maharashtra's Sultanpur renamed Rahul Nagar; locals retitle after 26/11 martyr

    Recent Stories

    football Gareth Bale Aaron Ramsey trolled meme fest after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Bale and Ramsey trolled after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: We were quite short to Tom Latham, he took the game away - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'We were quite short to Latham, he took the game away' - Dhawan

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Karnataka App-based autos to charge 5% fee above govt base fare; know details - adt

    Karnataka: App-based autos to charge 5% fee above govt base fare; know details

    Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report RBA

    Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon