Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Olympic boxer Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi's political campaign

    Vijender Singh is one of the few celebrities who have joined the 3,500-kilometer Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in September and is scheduled to conclude in Kashmir early next year. Vijender Singh contested in the last Lok Sabha election from South Delhi but finished third.

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Olympic boxer Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi's political campaign - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    Olympic boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh walked a few kilometres with Rahul Gandhi on Friday, November 25, 2022, after joining the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

    In a photo shared by the Congress Twitter handle and captioned with the traditional Hindi greeting, "Wakhra Swag," the two were seen talking lively and twirling their moustaches, an ode to the boxer's native Haryanvi style.

     

    Vijender Singh is one of the few celebrities who have joined the 3,500-kilometer Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in September and is scheduled to conclude in Kashmir early next year.

     

    Originally from Haryana's Bhiwani district, Vijender Singh contested in the last Lok Sabha election from South Delhi but finished third. He is famously known for winning a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, making him the first Indian boxer winner. He also has two silvers and one bronze medal from the Commonwealth Games. He is a professional boxer who competes in several countries.

    A veteran actor-director, Pooja Bhatt, also walked with Rahul Gandhi, as have Bollywood and TV actors, including Riya Sen, Mona Ambegaonkar, Rashami Desai, and Sushant Singh, among others.

    As the Yatra continues into Congress-ruled Rajasthan, politically Rahul Gandhi will face a bitter power struggle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his rival Sachin Pilot and questions from reservation-seeking communities.

    Also Read: 'Steps will be stronger, when we walk together': Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for involving Medha Patkar's presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mocks Rahul Gandhi, calls him 'Saddam Hussein'

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 7:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2023: India invites Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as chief guest AJR

    Republic Day 2023: India invites Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as chief guest

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Explained What rocked the Assam-Meghalaya border faultline

    Explained: What rocked the Assam-Meghalaya border faultline

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala undergoes another session of polygraph test AJR

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala undergoes another polygraph test

    Border violence row: Officials record low attendance in Meghalaya offices; check details AJR

    Border violence row: Officials record low attendance in Meghalaya offices; check details

    Recent Stories

    Add these winter foods to your diet to lower cancer risk

    Add these winter foods to your diet to lower cancer risk

    football Caught on tape! Ronaldo weird snacking moment during Portugal vs Ghana at Qatar World Cup 2022 will drive you nuts snt

    Caught on tape! Ronaldo's weird snacking moment during Portugal vs Ghana at World Cup 2022 will drive you nuts

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Not easy to directly come from India and play in New Zealand- Shreyas Iyer-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Not easy to directly come from India and play here' - Iyer

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Isheeta Chakrvarty and Joel Jacob

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Isheeta Chakrvarty and Joel Jacob

    KCET 2022 Counselling: Second extended round dates released; check details - adt

    KCET 2022 Counselling: Second extended round dates released; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon