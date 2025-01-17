Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was the victim of a brutal stabbing incident early Thursday morning, is showing signs of recovery, doctors at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital confirmed.

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion' snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was the victim of a brutal stabbing incident early Thursday morning, is showing signs of recovery, doctors at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital confirmed. The 54-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after being repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his Bandra apartment, with one of the blades still lodged in his spine.

Speaking about the incident, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, revealed how Saif Ali Khan exhibited immense courage during the traumatic ordeal.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Key suspect arrested by Mumbai police, first visuals of accused surface (WATCH)

"When he walked into the hospital, I was the first doctor who met him. He was covered in blood, but he walked in like a lion with his son Taimur. He is a real hero. Being a hero in films is a different thing, but in this case, he acted as a real-life hero," Dr. Uttamani said, praising Khan’s resilience.

The actor sustained six stab injuries, including one to his neck, but his condition has stabilized following a successful emergency surgery. Dr. Uttamani further reassured the public, stating, "He is doing very well. His parameters have improved. He has been shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check today because we want him to take rest."

Dr. Nitin Dange, Chief Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, echoed these sentiments, offering a positive update on Khan's recovery. "Saif Ali Khan is better now. We made him walk, and he walked well. Looking at his parameters, his wounds, and all the other injuries, he is safe to be shifted out of the ICU," said Dr. Dange. He also emphasized the importance of caution, advising the actor to take several precautions and rest while limiting his movements for the next week.

The shocking incident occurred around 2:30 am when an intruder attacked Khan outside his younger son Jeh's room. CCTV footage captured the alleged assailant, dressed in a red scarf and carrying a backpack, fleeing down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building.

Following the attack, Mumbai Police launched an investigation and detained a suspect on Friday morning. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly carrying a backpack similar to the one seen in the footage. Police are continuing their inquiries into the case.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry blames Islamophobia for attack, sparks massive outrage

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rs 2500 monthly aid, Rs 21000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls anr

Rs 2,500 monthly aid, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Wife of accused Waris Ali went for carpentry work to actor's house dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops say man quizzed not a suspect, wife adds he went for carpentry work (WATCH)

AI-powered surveillance ensures seamless crowd management at Mahakumbh 2025

AI-powered surveillance ensures seamless crowd management at Mahakumbh 2025

Tragic! 7 including spectators dead, over 400 injured in Jallikattu events across Tamil Nadu anr

Tragic! 7 including spectators dead, over 400 injured in Jallikattu events across Tamil Nadu

ISRO's SpaDeX Success: Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji celebrates National pride vkp

ISRO's SpaDeX Success: Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji celebrates National pride

Recent Stories

Deva trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor in fierce cop-avatar sets fire; movie set to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'Deva' trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor in fierce cop-avatar sets fire; movie set to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Football Was Kylian Mbappe jealous of Lionel Messi at PSG? Neymar drops MASSIVE bombshell hrd

Was Kylian Mbappe jealous of Lionel Messi at PSG? Neymar drops MASSIVE bombshell

Rs 2500 monthly aid, Rs 21000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls anr

Rs 2,500 monthly aid, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls

Jubin Nautiyal buys luxury apartment at Mumbai's Madh Island; Check whooping price HERE ATG

Jubin Nautiyal buys luxury apartment at Mumbai's Madh Island; Check whooping price HERE

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Wife of accused Waris Ali went for carpentry work to actor's house dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops say man quizzed not a suspect, wife adds he went for carpentry work (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'How Much Will You Eat?': People Throw Cash at Govt Officer in Gujarat | VIRAL

'How Much Will You Eat?': People Throw Cash at Govt Officer in Gujarat | VIRAL

Video Icon
VIRAL | Man Dragged on Car Bonnet After Minor Dispute in Moradabad, UP

VIRAL | Man Dragged on Car Bonnet After Minor Dispute in Moradabad, UP

Video Icon
BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches

BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches

Video Icon
Sunita Williams Steps Outside ISS for First Spacewalk in 12 Years, Repairs X-ray Telescope | WATCH

Sunita Williams Steps Outside ISS for First Spacewalk in 12 Years, Repairs X-ray Telescope | WATCH

Video Icon
Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana's Portrayal of Indira Gandhi 'Cinematic Masterpiece' or 'Flop'?

Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana's Portrayal of Indira Gandhi 'Cinematic Masterpiece' or 'Flop'?

Video Icon