Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was the victim of a brutal stabbing incident early Thursday morning, is showing signs of recovery, doctors at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital confirmed. The 54-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after being repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his Bandra apartment, with one of the blades still lodged in his spine.

Speaking about the incident, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, revealed how Saif Ali Khan exhibited immense courage during the traumatic ordeal.

"When he walked into the hospital, I was the first doctor who met him. He was covered in blood, but he walked in like a lion with his son Taimur. He is a real hero. Being a hero in films is a different thing, but in this case, he acted as a real-life hero," Dr. Uttamani said, praising Khan’s resilience.

The actor sustained six stab injuries, including one to his neck, but his condition has stabilized following a successful emergency surgery. Dr. Uttamani further reassured the public, stating, "He is doing very well. His parameters have improved. He has been shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check today because we want him to take rest."

Dr. Nitin Dange, Chief Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, echoed these sentiments, offering a positive update on Khan's recovery. "Saif Ali Khan is better now. We made him walk, and he walked well. Looking at his parameters, his wounds, and all the other injuries, he is safe to be shifted out of the ICU," said Dr. Dange. He also emphasized the importance of caution, advising the actor to take several precautions and rest while limiting his movements for the next week.

The shocking incident occurred around 2:30 am when an intruder attacked Khan outside his younger son Jeh's room. CCTV footage captured the alleged assailant, dressed in a red scarf and carrying a backpack, fleeing down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building.

Following the attack, Mumbai Police launched an investigation and detained a suspect on Friday morning. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly carrying a backpack similar to the one seen in the footage. Police are continuing their inquiries into the case.

