Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Key suspect arrested by Mumbai police, first visuals of accused surface (WATCH)

In a major development, the key suspect involved in the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

BREAKING Key suspect in actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case arrested by Mumbai police
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

In a major development, the key suspect involved in the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. Sources confirmed the arrest following a tense manhunt after the attack, which took place early Thursday morning in the actor’s Bandra apartment.

The assailant, armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, stabbed Saif Ali Khan six times, including in the neck, during an apparent burglary attempt at his residence in the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building. The 54-year-old actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery, where doctors confirmed he is now on a full recovery path.

According to police reports, the suspect, described as a man between 35-40 years old, entered Khan’s apartment with the intention of robbery. He confronted the household staff, demanding Rs 1 crore before launching a violent attack on the actor. Saif, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, immediately responded to the commotion, rushing to the scene. The attacker, in the ensuing struggle, also injured a nurse and domestic help before fleeing.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry blames Islamophobia for attack, sparks massive outrage

CCTV footage captured at 2:33 am from the building shows the suspect’s face clearly as he descended the stairs from the 12th floor, where Saif lives. The footage was key in identifying the assailant, who was seen wearing a brown T-shirt and a red scarf. With this crucial evidence, Mumbai Police swiftly formed 20 teams to track down the attacker.

The suspect, who reportedly fled the scene after the assault, is believed to have changed his clothes before disappearing. Investigators, working with informers and technical support, launched an extensive search for the individual. Police have also questioned multiple witnesses, including the building’s security staff and household employees.

In a statement to the media, Kareena Kapoor Khan thanked fans for their concern but asked for privacy as the family deals with the traumatic incident. She urged the media to stop speculating about the case, citing the need for space to heal.

The arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the disturbing attack, as police continue to examine the suspect’s background and motives. Saif Ali Khan’s family and fans are relieved that the actor is out of danger and recovering well after the terrifying ordeal.

