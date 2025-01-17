Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry blames Islamophobia for attack, sparks massive outrage

Former Pakistan information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry has weighed in on the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, blaming the rise of Islamophobia in India.

Former Pakistan information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry has weighed in on the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, blaming the rise of Islamophobia in India. Chaudhry called on Pakistan to advocate for the rights of Indian Muslims, a statement that has sparked widespread backlash and mixed reactions across social media.

"Saif Ali Khan hospitalised: Actor stabbed six times by intruder… Muslim actors are facing serious life threats since the rise of Hindu Mahasabha …. Pakistan must rise for the rights of Indian Muslims," wrote Chaudhry in a post on X.

However, many Pakistanis have dismissed his statement, urging him to focus on the challenges facing his own country.

One critic, Mohsin Meer, expressed his disbelief on social media, writing, “Pakistan itself has snatched the rights of Pakistani people. But is it supposed to rise for the rights of Indian Muslims?” Similarly, Muneeb ul Haq, responding to Chaudhry’s post, pointed out the irony of his stance: “What about what’s happening in Pakistan? We should fix ourselves first.”

Chaudhry, undeterred by the criticism, replied that the struggle for rights must be universal. "Yes, we have our own issues in Pakistan to address, but this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t advocate for the people of Gaza, Kashmir, Indian minorities, and other marginalized groups," he wrote, further emphasizing his stance with the hashtag #NoToExtremism.

The former minister’s remarks also prompted Pakistanis to remind him of his own actions within the country. Humaira Nadeem, posting on Instagram, referenced an incident during last year’s PTI protests in Islamabad, where a man praying was allegedly thrown from a container by security forces. “In their own country they throw supplicating men from containers,” she said, implying that Chaudhry’s criticism of India seemed ironic given the situation at home.

In response to Chaudhry's latest comments, Sandhu Sahib, a Pakistani X user, pointed out the need for reflection within Pakistan. “I am also a Pakistani and will never ever dare to speak in these terms given the state of affairs at home,” he remarked, underscoring the deep divides within the political discourse of the country.

Chaudhry’s comments were also met with a sharp retort from Indian social media users. Shalabh Kapoor, an Indian X (formerly Twitter) user, suggested that Chaudhry help Saif Ali Khan migrate to Pakistan, offering free air tickets and citizenship. To this, Chaudhry replied, "Why India is His country you should leave elsewhere if you have problem with Indian Muslims."

"Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s former Federal Minister, gets community-noted for falsely communalising the knife attack on Indian actor Saif Ali Khan. Chaudhry has a notorious track record of spewing anti-Hindu rhetoric and deriding India, including its space programmes, all while his tenure as Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology was marred by incompetence and unscientific propaganda rooted in Islamist mythology. His mockery of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission continues to be the biggest testament to his pettiness and political immaturity. Chaudhry perfectly embodies the hypocrisy and ineptitude that have become synonymous with Pakistan’s political elite," wrote Sonam Mahajan on X.

Another user added, "Poor Fawad Uncle doesn't know- Even if he gives Saif free citizenship to Pakistan, he'll not come there!!"

This is not the first time Chaudhry has courted controversy with his remarks about India. Last year, he stirred tensions when he publicly expressed admiration for Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, which quickly became a flashpoint in the rivalry between Pakistan and India’s national parties. In 2023, he also mocked India's Chandrayaan space mission, drawing condemnation from both Indian and Pakistani social media users.

Here's a look at how social media reacted to Fawad Chaudhry's comment following Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident:

