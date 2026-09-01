Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir joined a cleanliness drive at Worli Koliwada, vowing to transform the area into a model village by tackling garbage accumulation and open drains, a focus for Mumbai authorities.

Cleanliness Drive to Transform Worli Koliwada

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir on Tuesday participated in a cleanliness drive at Worli Koliwada, calling for efforts to restore the area and transform it into a model village.

Speaking to ANI, Ahir said the area had witnessed a significant increase in population and faced problems including garbage accumulation and open drains. "This used to be a beach; now, there is only garbage here. We have come to restore it. The population in the entire area has increased significantly, and the drains are open. We are launching this campaign today. The aim is to transform Worli Koliwada into a model village," Ahir said.

Ahir's remarks come as authorities and local representatives continue to focus on improving cleanliness and basic infrastructure in densely populated areas of Mumbai.

Probe into MPSC Exam Irregularities

The Shiv Sena leader had earlier spoken on several issues concerning Maharashtra, including alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment examination. On August 27, Ahir said a detailed investigation was underway into allegations of a paper leak in the examination. He said the administration was gathering information and would take appropriate action based on the findings. "The State Home Minister has emphasised this matter. A case has come to light, and there appear to be further leads or connections involved; the administration and the government are gathering full details, and appropriate action will be taken very soon," Ahir had said.

Arrests Made, Recruitment Cancelled

The Crime Branch had arrested six people on August 26 in connection with an alleged breach of confidentiality related to the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination. The accused were booked under the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Malpractices) Act, 2024, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The MPSC subsequently cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector posts in the Food and Drug Administration department following allegations of examination irregularities.

Assistance for Residents Affected by Nepal Floods

Ahir had also spoken about Maharashtra residents reportedly affected by floods in Nepal, saying authorities were collecting information through registered tour operators and affected families. "The primary priority is to ensure their safety," Ahir said, adding that the state government would assess the need for further assistance after consolidating the available information.

Ahir became Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council after being elected unopposed on July 1. (ANI)