Kerala: Sabarimala implements successful Tirupati model queue to manage flow of devotees

Pathanamthitta: Following the inflow of a large number of devotees at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the use of the Tirupati Model Queue trial to manage the crowd was implemented and has proven successful. The process of filling the queue complexes and allowing people to move forward has been tried and tested. The pilgrims are also relieved by the new way since it allows them to relax without feeling rushed. On Sunday afternoon, Sabarimala conducted an experimental four-hour queuing system for devotees based on the Tirupati model. The influx of devotees prompted the decision, even though there were sporadic evening and nighttime showers.

Three queue complexes were used between Saramkuthi and Marakoottam to implement the queue system. Following the regulation of pilgrims at these complexes, the police instruction from Sannidhanam determined when to open them. The Devaswom Board authorities declared that the queue system had been successful and that it will be used on days when there is a large influx of pilgrims.

Through the virtual queue facility, 85,000 people had reserved their spots for darshan. Every day over the last three days, more than 80,000 people have received darshan. Devotees continued to fill the Nadapanthal, the covered passageway that leads to the temple. For Monday's darshan, 89,996 people booked their slots, and for Tuesday's, 60,000 people.

