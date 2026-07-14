A Russian content creator's viral video highlights nine Indian customs that make sense after living in the country. She explains practices like removing shoes, eating with hands, and bargaining are rooted in practicality, climate, and tradition.

A Russian content creator living in India has gone viral after sharing a video highlighting nine things that, according to her, only start making sense once you live in India. The clip, posted on social media, has struck a chord with millions of viewers, prompting discussions about Indian culture, daily life and traditions that often appear unusual to outsiders at first but become perfectly logical with experience.

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In the now-viral video, the woman explains that many everyday practices in India are rooted in practicality, climate, convenience and long-standing traditions. She notes that while some customs initially surprised her, living in the country helped her understand the reasons behind them.

Check the viral video:

Among the habits she mentions are removing footwear before entering homes, using water alongside toilet paper for better hygiene, wearing loose cotton clothing in the hot climate, eating with hands, bargaining in local markets, drinking chai several times a day, relying on street food, taking afternoon breaks during extreme heat and adapting to India's bustling traffic culture. She says these practices gradually became part of her own routine after spending time in the country.

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The creator's observations resonated with many Indians, who appreciated her effort to understand local customs rather than judge them from an outsider's perspective. The video quickly gained traction, with users sharing their own experiences and explaining why these habits have become an integral part of everyday life.

One social media user commented, "Once you live in India, these things become completely normal." Another wrote, "You don't understand India in a few days. You have to experience it." Several users also praised the creator for embracing Indian culture with an open mind.

The viral clip has reignited conversations about cultural differences and how everyday routines often reflect a country's geography, weather, history and social values. Many viewers pointed out that practices which seem unusual to visitors frequently have practical benefits that become evident over time.

The video serves as a reminder that understanding another culture often requires lived experience rather than first impressions. As more international creators document their experiences in India, such videos continue to spark meaningful conversations about cultural diversity while encouraging people to appreciate traditions through a broader perspective.

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