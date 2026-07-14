AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan alleges the Election Commission will remove 1-1.5 lakh non-BJP voters' names from the Okhla electoral roll. He claims this is happening during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in Delhi.

Khan Alleges Mass Voter Deletion by ECI

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will delete the names of 1 to 1.5 lakh voters in the Okhla Assembly constituency as Special Intensive Revision is currently underway in the national capital.

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Amanatullah Khan asserted that voters who don't vote for the BJP will find their names removed from the draft rolls. "They are going to delete 1 to 1.5 lakh votes from Okhla, primarily those who are not their (BJP) voters...I will provide all the details, such as those BLOs who are not visiting home to home and which BLOs do not answer their phones," AAP MLA told ANI.

Special Intensive Revision Underway

The Election Commission of India is conducting an ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi to ensure an accurate, up-to-date voter database. BLOs have started door-to-door distribution and collection of Enumeration Forms, with house-to-house verification underway across all 13 districts to ensure an accurate and inclusive Electoral Roll. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5. Those who find their names missing can file claims and objections from August 5 to September 4. The final electoral roll will be published on October 7.