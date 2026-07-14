A viral jersey seller from Puducherry, P. Selvi alias Selvi Amma, has captured the internet's attention by mimicking Erling Haaland's signature walk. She became a social media sensation for her enthusiastic videos, where she also hilariously mispronounces the names of famous football players.

A viral Puducherry jersey seller, P. Selvi alias Selvi Amma, hilariously mimicked Norwegian and Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland’s famous walk. Haaland was recently part of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, where Norway reached the knockout stage for the first time since the 1998 edition of the tournament.

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Erling Haaland was a central figure in Norway's historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team reached the quarter-finals for the first time. However, Norway's campaign eventually ended with a 2-1 defeat to England in Miami. The 25-year-old was the leading goal-scorer for the Norwegian side with seven goals in six matches.

The Manchester City striker couldn’t have asked for a better World Cup debut than the one he experienced in 2026, where he enthralled the footballing world with his goal-scoring prowess and helped elevate Norway to its most successful tournament performance in history.

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Puducherry Jersey Seller Mimcis Haaland’s Walk

As Erling Haaland was one of the star players at the FIFA World Cup, the Norwegian striker has been a global sensation not only for his goal-scoring heroics and distinct playing style but also for hilarious yet iconic mannerisms—most notably his signature ‘Haaland walk’.

The Manchester City star striker’s famous walk has now transcended football, with a viral Puducherry-based jersey seller, P Selvi, capturing the internet's attention by perfectly mimicking the Norwegian's gait while showcasing the jerseys she sells at her shop.

In a video that went viral on social media, Selvi Amma was seen walking in Erling Haaland’s signature style, with her head slightly bowed, shoulders hunched, and a focused, intense expression that perfectly mirrored the Manchester City striker’s unique pre-match and in-game gait. Haaland’s famous walk has become one of football's most recognizable mannerisms.

Hilariously, P Selvi mispronounces Haaland’s name as ‘Anand’, a charming slip that has only added to the video's viral appeal. Selvi Amma became a viral social media sensation after catching the attention of internet users by funnily mispronouncing the star players’ names, current as well as former footballers.

She called Lionel Messi “Android Messi” or “Lassi”, Lamine Yamal "Lakshmi Ammal”, Kylian Mbappe “Papa” or ‘Maple’, Cristiano Ronaldo “Naroda”, and Neymar Jr “Neyyar”, David Beckham as “B.Com” and Thierry Henry as “Entry”, Benzema as ‘Bajjima’, and Zidane as ‘Kitaany’, further adding to the humour of the viral video.

Who is the Viral Puducherry Woman Jersey Seller?

A Puducherry woman jersey seller has become a social media sensation after videos of her enthusiastically showcasing football jerseys while hilariously mispronouncing the names of legendary players surfaced online.

The viral jersey seller is P. Selvi, who runs a small jersey shop in the Nainarmandabam area, Ariyankuppam, Puducherry. P. Selvi has been nicknamed ‘Selvi Amma’ and ‘Football Jersey Queen’ on social media, as she cheerfully shows off jerseys with an unmatched, infectious energy that has won the hearts of cricket and football fans alike.

Selvi Amma’s shop, ‘350 Shirts’, sells highly affordable jerseys, priced ranging from INR 250 to 350, aimed at making sports apparel accessible to everyday people.

Since the viral jersey seller caught the attention of social media users and discovered her quirky videos, fans and tourists have started visiting her shop in large numbers to take selfies and buy jerseys from the internet's newest star.

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