Five tourists from Delhi were arrested in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, for assaulting a parking valet and causing a public nuisance while drinking. Viral videos of the Saturday night incident in the Muni Ki Reti area show the group acting violently, leading to their arrest and the seizure of their vehicle.

In Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, five tourists from Delhi were arrested for reportedly assaulting a parking valet and acting inappropriately with locals while drinking in public, according to police. Videos of the confrontation that took place on Saturday night in the Muni Ki Reti area have gone viral on social media, causing a great deal of indignation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police claim that when locals objected and reported to a parking attendant, the gang had parked their Mahindra Thar and were allegedly consuming beer in a public area. An altercation started when the attendant urged them to stop.

One of the accused reportedly kicked the parking valet attendant and tore his clothing as the incident swiftly got out of control. Videos showing the group's members acting violently and throwing insults are making the rounds on the internet. During the fight, two individuals were also observed to be half clad.

In one of the videos, a guy is shown apparently trying to assault someone by raising a big stone, which prompts others to step in. After locals informed authorities, the suspects were stopped from leaving the area, according to the police. All five of them were arrested when their car was confiscated.

Tushar Mishra, Manish Singh, Ashish, Vicky, and their female acquaintance Kajal have been identified as the group. According to reports, they had all taken a weekend excursion to Rishikesh from the Burari neighbourhood of Delhi. According to authorities, a complaint has been filed, the Thar has been confiscated, and more legal action is being pursued.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Internet Reacts

The incident sparked sharp reactions online, with many users condemning the tourists’ behaviour and demanding strict punishment.

One user wrote, “Delhi NCR tourists are the biggest enemy of peace of the mountains. They are not sparing even the holy city of Rishikesh." Another post described the episode as a “shameful act" and alleged that the accused attempted to flee in their black Thar after the altercation. Several users also called for tougher penalties.