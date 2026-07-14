In a shocking incident in Kurukshetra, a salesperson clung to a car's door as the driver sped away from a fuel station without paying for Rs 3,500 worth of diesel. The salesperson, Labbu Singh, was dragged for about a kilometer before the driver forced him out. The entire event was captured on CCTV footage, and a police complaint has been filed.

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a salesperson clung to the car's door as the driver of a car in Kurukshetra, Uttar Pradesh, drove away from a fuel station without paying. In Shahabad, Kurukshetra district, the event took place at a gas station close to a sugar plant. The culprit has not yet been recognised, despite the salesperson's police report demanding action.

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Salesperson Labbu Singh said that the white Verna vehicle in issue came at the gas station at about 3 p.m. and was loaded with diesel valued at Rs 3,500. Singh claimed he did not instantly suspect the driver since he was carrying cash.

According to NDTV report, the driver was in possession of Rs 500 notes when he went to pick up the money. But the driver started the car as he went to the window to collect the cash. When the driver did not give the money, the salesperson opened the door and attempted to sit on the seat out of fear that the driver would escape without paying.

But instead of pulling over and handing over the money, the motorist drove off. CCTV footage showed Singh clinging to the car's door while it fled in the direction of Ladwa. The driver refused to give Singh the money despite Singh's repeated requests, instead speeding. Then he said that the fight may cause the automobile to topple.

The seller added that the accused refused to stop his car in spite of numerous demands and claimed that he would only do so if Singh refused to accept the money. In the end, Singh complied with the accused's request to spare his life.

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The salesperson was forced out of the moving automobile as he ran by the accused, who only stopped the car about a km from the gas station. Singh said that neither the front nor the rear of the vehicle had a license plate.