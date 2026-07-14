A viral video from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, shows ice inside a refrigerator freezer resembling a Shivling. The unusual sight has drawn devotees for worship, while social media users remain divided over the incident.

video from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after a family claimed that ice inside their refrigerator freezer naturally formed in the shape of a Shivling. As the clip spread across social media, locals began visiting the house to witness the formation with their own eyes.

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Many people considered it a divine sign and offered flowers, folded their hands in prayer, and performed rituals in front of the freezer. The video quickly gained traction online, attracting thousands of views and sparking widespread discussion.

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Social Media Reacts With Faith and Skepticism

While several users expressed deep faith and described the formation as miraculous, others remained unconvinced. Some social media users suggested that the ice formation could simply be a natural coincidence, while a few found the reactions unusual and questioned the growing crowd gathering around the refrigerator.

The viral clip has led to mixed reactions, with many urging people to respect religious beliefs, while others called for a more scientific explanation. Despite the differing opinions, the video continues to circulate widely across various social media platforms.

No Official Confirmation

There has been no official statement or scientific verification regarding the ice formation. As of now, the claim remains based solely on the viral video and the beliefs of those who visited the house. The incident has once again highlighted how unusual visuals on social media can quickly become the centre of public attention and online debate.