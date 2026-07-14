A multi-agency mock drill was held in Puri, Odisha, for the Jagannath Rath Yatra. Involving NDRF, it focused on emergency response and crowd management for the lakhs of devotees expected. Chariot construction is in its final phase.

Emergency Preparedness and Volunteer Efforts

Ahead of the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra scheduled to begin on July 16, a multi-agency mock drill was conducted in Puri on Tuesday involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Fire Service, Scouts and Guides and other agencies to strengthen emergency response, crowd management and disaster preparedness arrangements for the annual festival, which is expected to witness the participation of lakhs of devotees.

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Speaking to ANI, Scout and Guide volunteer Raj Pattnaik said the administration and volunteers have completed preparations to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims during the Rath Yatra. "I am involved in serving Lord Jagannath during the Rath Yatra... the turnout is expected to be huge this time, anywhere from 10 to 15 lakh people or even more. We facilitate the creation of a green corridor to ensure ambulances reach medical facilities quickly. The district administration and state government provide immense support in this, alongside Rover-Rangers and Scouts & Guides," Pattnaik said.

He said volunteers often have to make their way through dense crowds to ensure emergency vehicles can pass without delay. "We often have to gently push through the crowd to ensure the ambulance can reach the medical facility first... we have had three days to prepare and are fully ready," he said.

Highlighting the commitment of the volunteers, Pattnaik said, "We emphasise that every life is important, and we are even willing to sacrifice our own lives for this cause."

The mock drill was carried out as part of the final preparedness measures ahead of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, during which lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in the holy city of Puri. Multiple agencies participated in the exercise to test coordination, emergency response, and crowd management mechanisms before the commencement of the festival on July 16.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 Schedule

In 2026, the Jagannath Rath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 16, marking the grand chariot procession to the Gundicha Temple. The nine-day festival concludes with the return journey (Bahuda Yatra) on July 24, 2026, with the deities officially entering the main temple on July 27, 2026.

Chariot Construction Nears Completion

Meanwhile, the construction of the three majestic chariots for the Jagannath Yatra in Puri has reached its final phase. Skilled artisans and servitors are working tirelessly to complete the last of the decorative and structural tasks, including the construction and decoration of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

The three chariots, which are newly built every year for the world-famous festival, have taken shape as scheduled ahead of the grand procession. Maharana Sebayats, engaged in the Rath Nirman Karya (chariot construction work), said the construction is being carried out in strict adherence to traditional customs and rituals under the supervision of designated servitors. The work commenced after the customary rituals performed on Akshaya Tritiya and included the preparation and assembly of the three grand chariots associated with the deities. (ANI)