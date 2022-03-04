Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student shot at in Kyiv, taken back midway

    In Poland, Gen (Retd) VK Singh said that he received information that a student travelling from Kyiv was shot and was sent back midway. "We're aiming for maximum evacuation with the least amount of loss," he said.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 8:31 AM IST

    An Indian student was hospitalised after being shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, only days after another Indian student was killed in the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    General VK Singh, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), provided the information to new agency ANI on Thursday at Poland's Rzeszow airport.  "A Kyiv student was reported to have been shot and was promptly brought to a hospital in Kyiv," General (retd) Singh stated.

    He said the student was sent back midway. "We're aiming for maximum evacuation with the least amount of loss," he said

    The students are presently leaving war-torn Ukraine and attempting to cross the border into Poland in order to return to India safely. Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh, are in charge of the evacuation operations in Ukraine's neighbouring nations.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 8:49 AM IST
