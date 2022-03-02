  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia to probe Indian student Naveen’s death in Kharkiv: Envoy

    Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov on Wednesday at a media briefing said, “I want to express our sympathy to the family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar and to the entire Indian nation over the tragedy.”

    Russia to probe Indian student Naveen's death in Kharkiv: Envoy-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 6:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: Russia on Wednesday said it will investigate the death of the 21-year-old Indian medical student during the shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov has said.

    Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar was killed during intense shelling the east Ukraine city, when he went out to get food. According to Naveen’s friends, he had gone to get groceries and was standing in queue outside a shop when he was hit. Eyewitnesses have said that the Russians blew up a nearby government building.

    Following the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, the Centre urged the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure “urgent safe passage” to Indian nationals who are still in the conflict zone.

    The deceased student Naveen hailed from Chalageri in the Haveri district of Karnataka.

    Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov on Wednesday at a media briefing said, “I want to express our sympathy to the family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar and to the entire Indian nation over the tragedy.”

    “Russia will do everything it possibly can to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the areas of intense conflict...and a proper investigation of this unfortunate incident,” Alipov said at a media briefing.

    On Tuesday night, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said the circumstances of his death are not absolutely clear.

    He had said, Naveen’s body has been identified and taken to a morgue in the university and that Indian authorities are in touch with the local administration in Kharkiv to bring back the mortal remains.

    There have been more than 300 civilian casualties in Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country on February 24 after months of tension over Ukraine's proximity to NATO.

     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 6:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand Budget 2022: Chamber of Commerce expects govt to focus on employment-dnm

    Jharkhand Budget 2022: Chamber of Commerce expects govt to focus on employment

    Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues an urgent advisory says leave Kharkiv immediately gcw

    'Leave Kharkiv immediately': Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues an 'urgent advisory'

    Jharkhand Budget 2022 Economic survey report estimates 8 dot 8 per cent growth in FY22 gcw

    Jharkhand Budget 2022: Economic survey report estimates 8.8% growth in FY22

    There is no airstrip Rajnath says PM trying to get Naveen s body back from Ukraine gcw

    'There is no airstrip...' Rajnath says PM trying to get Naveen's body back from Ukraine

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022: Take a look at the winners

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022: Take a look at the winners

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand Budget 2022: Chamber of Commerce expects govt to focus on employment-dnm

    Jharkhand Budget 2022: Chamber of Commerce expects govt to focus on employment

    Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues an urgent advisory says leave Kharkiv immediately gcw

    'Leave Kharkiv immediately': Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues an 'urgent advisory'

    Shraddha Kapoor gets a gift from fan on her birthday eve see pics drb

    Shraddha Kapoor gets a gift from fan on her birthday eve; see pics

    Jharkhand Budget 2022 Economic survey report estimates 8 dot 8 per cent growth in FY22 gcw

    Jharkhand Budget 2022: Economic survey report estimates 8.8% growth in FY22

    World War III would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive: Russian Foreign Minister-dnm

    World War III would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive: Russian Foreign Minister

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon