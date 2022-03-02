Second Indian student Chandan Jindal dies due to stroke in war-torn Ukraine

An Indian student from Barnala in Punjab identified as Chandan Jindal (22) died in war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday. This the second Indian death in two days after another Indian student Naveen SG died in Russian shelling in Kharkiv on March 1.

According to reports, Jindal, studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine suffered from a stroke. The 22-year-old student was admitted to Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) after suffering an Ischemic stroke. He breathed his last earlier on Wednesday.

His father has written to the Indian government to make arrangements for bringing back his body. His cousin Neeraj Jindal, a municipal councilor in the Barnala Nagar Council and also the state vice-president of the BJP, confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, the Centre is trying to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen SG from Kharkiv. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had confirmed the death in a tweet and said it was in touch with the family of the student.

With the airspace in Ukraine shut for passenger services, bringing back of bodies may take place through other countries as has been happening for evacuation of stranded Indians.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent advisory asking all its citizens to leave Kharkiv immediately. “Must leave Kharkiv immediately, proceed to Pisochyn, Bezlyudovka & Babaye as soon as possible. Must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today, it reads, the advisory read.

The officials also said that the Indians stuck or residing in western part of the war-torn city should avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested. The Indian Embassy has also deployed its officials in Medyka and Budomierz border check-points to receive all evacuees and facilitate their travel to India.