    Watch: When Romanian mayor shouted at Indian minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Congress party leaders and a section of social media users have been sharing a video of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia being chided by the mayor of a Romanian city at a relief camp

    Romanian mayor scolds Jyotiraditya Scindia video goes viral on social media
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
    Congress party leaders and a section of social media users have been sharing a video of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia being chided by the mayor of a Romanian city at a relief camp.

    In the video, Scindia is interjected by the Romanian Mayor who is heard saying that 'explain to them (the students) when they will leave home. I provide the shelter, I provide the food and I helped them". This even as Scindia tells the Mayor that he will decide what he needs to speak upon.

    Also Read: Why IAF C-17s are avoiding Pakistan airspace during Operation Ganga

    The video also shows some Indian students clapping at the Romanian Mayor's statement. The video is going viral on social media and Congress leaders have been having a field day.

    Check out some of the responses.

     

     

     

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
