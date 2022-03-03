Watch: When Romanian mayor shouted at Indian minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress party leaders and a section of social media users have been sharing a video of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia being chided by the mayor of a Romanian city at a relief camp

In the video, Scindia is interjected by the Romanian Mayor who is heard saying that 'explain to them (the students) when they will leave home. I provide the shelter, I provide the food and I helped them". This even as Scindia tells the Mayor that he will decide what he needs to speak upon.

The video also shows some Indian students clapping at the Romanian Mayor's statement. The video is going viral on social media and Congress leaders have been having a field day.

Check out some of the responses.