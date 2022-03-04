Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Body takes up more space in aircraft', says BJP MLA on Indian student killed in Ukraine

    Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, stated that the plane could accommodate eight to ten people instead of a coffin.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Body takes up more space in aircraft' says BJP MLA on Indian student killed in Ukraine-adt
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Bellad has come under fire for his controversial statement over the delay in bringing back the body of killed Indian student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowda. He said bringing a body in a plane takes more space, adding that eight to ten people could be accommodated in that space.

    The BJP MLA representing the Hubli-Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, stated that nearly eight to ten people could be accommodated on the plane instead of a coffin.

    "The government is working hard to recover Naveen's mortal remains. Everyone is aware that Ukraine is a war zone. Efforts are being made, and the body will be brought back," Bellad told reporters. 

    Also read: Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

    While responding to the questions, Bellad said that it is challenging to bring back those who are alive. Getting a body is difficult. He added that more space is occupied in an aircraft while bringing a body, instead eight to ten people can be accommodated. This is reason it is getting delayed, he concluded. 

    He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every possible effort to try and recover Naveen's body.

    A medical student from India, named Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar (21), died in Ukraine's Kharkiv city during Russian shelling while he was outside bunker to get food.

    According to the media reports, Naveen was standing in a queue outside a grocery store when he was killed in Russian shelling on a government building. According to his roommate, he stayed in a bunker with other students and stepped out to stock up on food before catching a train to the border on Tuesday.

    Also read: Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

    Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Do's and dont's in case of nuclear disaster

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
