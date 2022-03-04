Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

    "3,000 Indian students have been kept hostage in Kharkiv, 576 in the city of Sumy," Putin said.

    Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    Hours after India's External Affairs Ministry set the record straight over Vladimir Putin's claim about Ukrainians abducting Indian students in Kharkiv, the Russian President has once again made the claim, this time with figures. 

    Putin, in a video address, said that thousands of students who are studying in Ukrainian colleges have been held hostage. "For more than a day, over 3,000 Indian students have been kept hostage in Kharkiv and they continue keeping them, including 576 in the city of Sumy," Putin said.

    Putin further said that "Neo-Nazis" had opened fire on Chinese students who wanted to leave Kharkiv -- Ukraine's second-largest city -- and injured two of them.

    Also Read: India issues dos and don'ts for nationals stranded in Kharkiv

    He also claimed that "Ukraine is trying to delay the evacuation of foreigners due to which they are threatened."

    The MEA had on Thursday, while briefing media persons on the progress of Operation Ganga, denied receiving any report of any hostage situation involving Indian students. 

    MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India had sought the help of Ukrainian authorities to arrange special trains to take students out of Kharkiv to neighbouring areas to western Ukraine. 

    Also Read: About 18000 Indians have left Ukraine since India's first advisory: Govt

    Interestingly, within hours of Putin's fresh remarks, news agency Associated Press cited Russian and Ukrainian officials as saying that the two sides had arrived on a temporary deal to arrange for safe passages to evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian supplies. 

    About 4,000 students were stuck in the war zones and 1,000 have left from Kharkiv to Pesochin on the day a six-hour safe passage was given by the Russian armed forces. 

    The MEA has said a few hundred Indians are believed to be still stuck in Kharkiv and India is closely following developments in the city along with the situation in other conflict zones in eastern Ukraine.

    Also Read: Exposed: Vladimir Putin's well-laid Ukraine invasion plans

    India's defence ministry too had issued a set of guidelines for nationals stranded in Ukraine's Kharkiv. The guidelines urged Indians to form groups of 10 people each and appoint a coordinator and deputy coordinator who would be the one-point contact with the control rooms set up by the embassy and New Delhi. The defence ministry advisory also urged them to keep an emergency kit and learn a few Russian words for their protection.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report - ADT

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report

    You know the word Chernobyl Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear plant gcw

    'You know the word Chernobyl': Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia N-plant

    US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

    US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

    Essential equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant confirms Ukraine gcw

    'Essential' equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, confirms Ukraine

    Europe biggest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian firing: Report

    Chernobyl scare after Russian shelling at Europe's largest nuclear plant

    Recent Stories

    Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh passes away at 74; tributes pour in-ayh

    Former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh passes away at 74; tributes pour in

    football Ukraine war Shakhtar Donetsk youth team coach 'killed by Russian bullet'

    Ukraine war: Shakhtar Donetsk youth team coach 'killed by Russian bullet'

    Google Doodle celebrates beginning of ICC Women s Cricket World Cup 2022 gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates beginning of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

    The Batman to Jhund to Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and other titles to watch this weekend RCB

    The Batman to Jhund to Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and other titles to watch this weekend

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report - ADT

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report

    Recent Videos

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon