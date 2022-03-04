Russia-Ukraine war: Do's and dont's in case of nuclear disaster

After intense Russian bombardment, a fire broke out at Europe's largest nuclear facility in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya, and the term "Chernobyl" raced through minds. Here is a list of do's and dont's.

After intense Russian bombardment, a fire broke out at Europe's largest nuclear facility in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya, and the term "Chernobyl" raced through minds.

The nuclear facility fire heightened the spectre of a nuclear calamity. According to the most recent information, the nuclear power facility is safe. Ukraine has seen massive devastation. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched troops over the border. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Putin to meet.

Here is a list of do's and don'ts:

Do's

Go inside. Keep indoors.

Turn on the radio or television and listen for public service announcements from your local government.

Shut the doors/windows.

Cover all food and water, and consume only those items that have been covered.

Cover your face and body with a damp handkerchief, towel, dhoti, or sari if you are out in the open. Return home and change/remove your clothing. Do a full wash and put on new clothes.

Cooperate fully with local authorities and strictly follow their orders, whether for medicine or evacuation.

You must be aware of the dangers of nuclear radiation. Discuss nuclear radiation safety with your children and family members to help them overcome their fear of radiation.



Dont's

Don't freak out.

Do not trust rumours spread by word of mouth from one person to the next.

Avoid water from open wells/ponds; exposed crops and vegetables; and food, water, or milk from outside sources as much as possible.

Do not violate any instructions issued by the district or civil defence officials, who are working hard to keep you, your family, and your property safe.

Also Read | Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

Also Read | India issues dos and don'ts for nationals stranded in Kharkiv

Also Read | 'You know the word Chernobyl': Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia N-plan