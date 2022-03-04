Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Do's and dont's in case of nuclear disaster

    After intense Russian bombardment, a fire broke out at Europe's largest nuclear facility in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya, and the term "Chernobyl" raced through minds. Here is a list of do's and dont's.

    Russia Ukraine war Do s and dont s in case of nuclear disaster gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    After intense Russian bombardment, a fire broke out at Europe's largest nuclear facility in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya, and the term "Chernobyl" raced through minds.
    The nuclear facility fire heightened the spectre of a nuclear calamity. According to the most recent information, the nuclear power facility is safe. Ukraine has seen massive devastation. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched troops over the border. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Putin to meet.

    Here is a list of do's and don'ts:

    Do's

    • Go inside. Keep indoors.
    • Turn on the radio or television and listen for public service announcements from your local government.
    • Shut the doors/windows.
    • Cover all food and water, and consume only those items that have been covered.
    • Cover your face and body with a damp handkerchief, towel, dhoti, or sari if you are out in the open. Return home and change/remove your clothing. Do a full wash and put on new clothes.
    • Cooperate fully with local authorities and strictly follow their orders, whether for medicine or evacuation.
    • You must be aware of the dangers of nuclear radiation. Discuss nuclear radiation safety with your children and family members to help them overcome their fear of radiation.


    Dont's 

    • Don't freak out.
    • Do not trust rumours spread by word of mouth from one person to the next.
    • Avoid water from open wells/ponds; exposed crops and vegetables; and food, water, or milk from outside sources as much as possible.
    • Do not violate any instructions issued by the district or civil defence officials, who are working hard to keep you, your family, and your property safe.

    Also Read | Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

    Also Read | India issues dos and don'ts for nationals stranded in Kharkiv

    Also Read | 'You know the word Chernobyl': Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia N-plan

     

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Priya Rajan Chennai s youngest woman mayor adt

    Meet Priya Rajan, Chennai's youngest woman mayor

    Indians can get their pets back from Ukraine as well; it is a one-time relaxation

    Indians can get their pets back from Ukraine as well; it is a one-time relaxation

    Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

    Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

    Google Doodle celebrates beginning of ICC Women s Cricket World Cup 2022 gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates beginning of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

    Russia Ukraine war Indian student shot at in Kyiv taken back midway gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student shot at in Kyiv, taken back midway

    Recent Stories

    Meet Priya Rajan Chennai s youngest woman mayor adt

    Meet Priya Rajan, Chennai's youngest woman mayor

    Indians can get their pets back from Ukraine as well; it is a one-time relaxation

    Indians can get their pets back from Ukraine as well; it is a one-time relaxation

    Twitter to reopen its global offices from March 15 firm gives full time WFH option too gcw

    Twitter to reopen its global offices from March 15, firm gives 'full time WFH' option too

    Lock Upp: Was Poonam Pandey cheating on her husband? Here's what Sam Bombay has to say RCB

    Lock Upp: Was Poonam Pandey cheating on her husband? Here's what Sam Bombay has to say

    Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

    Russia repeats Indian student 'abduction' claim, says over 3000 hostage in Kharkiv

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon