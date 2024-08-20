In a dramatic assertion, Russia's state media Sputnik has reported that the CIA is allegedly orchestrating efforts to destabilize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. According to the report, the US intelligence agency is purportedly working with opposition leaders in Andhra Pradesh and leveraging local support, including from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to achieve this goal.

The Sputnik article suggests that the CIA has been in contact with the Baptist Church and is using this network to further its objectives. It claims that US Consul General Jennifer Larson has been meeting with prominent opposition figures, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, as part of this alleged scheme.

Russian media have expressed concern over these interactions, indicating that Larson’s meetings with these leaders, including one with Owaisi in Hyderabad, are part of a larger effort to undermine the Modi government. The report also suggests that the US is pushing for a no-confidence motion against Modi, potentially with Naidu's support.

The report highlights that the US Embassy's recent activities in India, including the "Influence to Impact" program and meetings with figures critical of the Modi government, are seen as evidence of an attempt to destabilize Indian politics. Sputnik further alleges that influential individuals and groups, including anti-Modi activists and social media personalities, are being mobilized to create dissent against the current administration.

Indian intelligence sources have voiced concerns about these diplomatic engagements, noting that discussions with opposition leaders could be indicative of U.S. interference in domestic politics. There are speculations that the American strategy involves using the Andhra Baptist Church to pressure Naidu and sway his political stance.

Dr. Abhinav Pandya, Founder and Director of Usanas Foundation, expressed concerns about potential foreign interventions aimed at destabilizing India, citing past instances of alleged US influence in Indian elections. Pandya suggests that such foreign efforts might incite internal unrest or political discord.

Latest Videos