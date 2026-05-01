A viral video shows a corporate lawyer giving a tour of her 800 sq ft, 2BHK apartment in Mumbai's Bandra, for which she and a roommate pay around ₹90k in rent. The video highlights the apartment's features and has sparked widespread discussion online about the city's exorbitant rental prices.

A video of a woman giving a glimpse inside her 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra has caught attention on Instagram, with many viewers reacting to the city’s soaring rental prices. Arya Kothari posted the video and enquired about the woman's rent in one of Mumbai's most desirable areas. In the video, the interviewer asked, “Quick question. How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?” The woman replied, “Around 80 to 90k.” When asked about the size and location of the apartment, she said it was an “800 sq ft” home in “Bandra”.

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Kothari then asked if he could see the apartment, to which the woman responded, “Welcome to my house. View of this little Bandra apartment. Love this couch because this is the first thing I throw myself on after I come back from office. Fridge magnets from all the places that I have traveled to. Works as a really good bar.”

The woman revealed that she shares a two-bedroom flat with a single roommate. “This is my room. I am a huge BTS fan. I love collecting postcards from every place that I go to. Sunset time. There’s sunlight around the house. My cute little bathroom. This is as Bandra as it gets.”

When asked how the rent is split, she said, “I have the bigger room. I pay obviously more.” The interviewer then said, “So 60/40,” and she agreed. She also revealed that she works as a corporate lawyer at Khaitan.

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The woman also described how she was evicted from her prior flat before obtaining the residence. “So I used to share a room with my sister. Somebody complained that there were more people living in the house. So we got evicted. We had like 7 days to find a house. We moved in in like 3 days,” she said.

Internet Reacts

The video sparked a number of internet reactions. "Only in Mumbai can 800 sq ft cost almost a lakh," a user said. "Bandra rent is not for the faint of heart," remarked another. "The house looks so warm and personal," said a third. "That rent gave me a mini heart attack," wrote someone else. "The souvenirs make it feel like a real home," one person commented. "Mumbai homes may be tiny, but the stories are always huge," said another.