A Mumbai-based founder, Kavya Karnatac, shared her firm KK Create's non-negotiable policy of a one-hour communal lunch. This daily "office picnic" brings all 40 employees together, breaking down hierarchies and fostering a family-like bond that has been praised online for prioritizing human connection.

A Mumbai-based founder described how her firm stops daily operations for an hour—not for deadlines or meetings, but for a communal lunch that is more like a picnic than a workday. The creator of KK Create, Kavya Karnatac, discussed a workplace custom that she claims is "non-negotiable" for her staff on LinkedIn.

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In her post, she wrote, “Everyday we have a one-hour picnic at the office! And it is non-negotiable.” She explained that despite being a team of 40 people juggling different roles, deadlines, and daily chaos, everything came to a halt at 2 pm. To make sure no one ate by themselves, workers congregated in a common area as the clock struck. They pulled chairs from across the workplace, crammed themselves into corners, and even sat on the floor.

“Because, no one eats alone at KK Create. There’s no hierarchy at that table,” she wrote, adding that managers and freshers often ended up sharing food from the same plate. What stood out even more was the tone set by leadership. According to her, managers were usually the first to call everyone in, saying, “Aajao lunch karne, kaam baad mein karna.” (Come for lunch, work can wait.)

The hour-long break frequently went longer than planned because of the sharing of home-cooked meals, inside jokes, spontaneous games like mafia, and discussions unrelated to business. "It doesn't even feel like a workplace on certain days. It's like having dinner as a family," she said.

A picture of the crew eating and grinning was included with the message, clearly illustrating the casual, close-knit atmosphere she described.

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Social Media Reactions

Many people appreciated the post's focus on connection above continuous production, which provoked intelligent responses on social media.

Some noted that shared meals might foster a sense of equality and belonging and noted how uncommon it was to witness environments where hierarchy vanished so effortlessly. Others claimed that since they enabled individuals to just be themselves, these kinds of encounters frequently mattered more than official team-building activities.

Additionally, other users underlined that these activities were more than simply a "perk," arguing that collaboration became more natural and less forced when workers actually liked each other's presence.

Even while it might seem like a straightforward shared dinner, the concept resonated because it signified a deliberate attempt to foster human connection in a workplace that is frequently controlled by goals and deadlines.